News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

EU politicians form ‘friendship group’ to build closer UK links ahead of Brexit

EU politicians form ‘friendship group’ to build closer UK links ahead of Brexit
By Press Association
Friday, January 17, 2020 - 09:41 PM

A “friendship group” has been set up by Members of the European Parliament, aiming to forge closer links with the UK as it leaves the EU.

On Tuesday, British MEPs made a series of emotional farewells as they participated for the last time in the EU’s elected chamber before Brexit on January 31.

Now one German politician has set up the UK-EU Friendship Group, which has more than 70 members — approximately 10% of the European Parliament. The first meeting was standing room only.

Green MEP Terry Reintke told the PA news agency: “We wanted to do this before all of our British colleagues packed up and left.

“We want to keep as close ties as possible for the future, especially when there are difficult times ahead and things might get very messy. We want to keep this not only as a platform for MEPs but pro-European civil society to get engaged.

“For EU citizens in the UK, a lot are scared about what is going to happen in the next few years and we wanted to be a voice for them and bring up their concerns in the European Parliament.”

She added that it was important the group held their first session before UK MEPs left for good: “We know this has been a difficult transition, watching everyone leave.

“For my colleagues, it has been horrible, but it has also been hard on the staff. We want to make sure we continue that relationship in the years to come.”

The cross-party group aims to promote values of “democracy and human rights”.

READ MORE

Emily Thornberry says Boris Johnson ‘has a problem with women’

More on this topic

Barry Eichengreen: ECB should vote in favour of transparency to improve trustBarry Eichengreen: ECB should vote in favour of transparency to improve trust

EU’s foreign policy search: The big test for BrusselsEU’s foreign policy search: The big test for Brussels

Caught between the US and China, which way will the EU go?Caught between the US and China, which way will the EU go?

Taoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border regionTaoiseach to demand €1bn from EU for investment and support in border region

BrexitpoliticsTOPIC: EU

More in this Section

East Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 yearsEast Africa hit by most serious locust outbreak in 25 years

Farage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farceFarage accuses Government of being embarrassed by Brexit over Big Ben farce

Louvre closed amid strikes over pension plans in ParisLouvre closed amid strikes over pension plans in Paris

Tommy Robinson video admissible in football banning order case – judgeTommy Robinson video admissible in football banning order case – judge


Lifestyle

Bryan Stevenson is the American civil rights lawyer who provided the inspiration for the newly-released film Just Mercy. Esther McCarthy spoke to him in IrelandReal-life lawyer Bryan Stevenson on inspiring Just Mercy

So I’ve booked my holidays. And before you ask, yes, I’m basing it around food and wine. I’ll report back in July, but I thought readers might be interested in my plan should you be thinking about a similar holiday.Wines to pick up on a trip to France

Esther N McCarthy is on a roll for the new year with sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes.Wish List: Sustainable solutions, cool citruses and vintage vibes

They have absolutely nothing really to do with Jerusalem or indeed with any type of artichoke, so what exactly are these curious little tubers?Currabinny Cooks: Exploring the versatility of Jerusalem artichokes

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »