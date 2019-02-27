NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

EU negotiator: 'No-deal Brexit is a possibility, not yet a probability'

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 - 02:11 PM

EU negotiator Michel Barnier still hopes the UK can exit the European Union in an orderly fashion.

EU negotiator Michel Barnier.

Mr Barnier said in an interview with FranceInfo radio that "I think we can save this accord" but that it was up to Britain to take responsibility.

Mr Barnier said: "It's not correct to say that a no-deal is the most probable" outcome.

"It's a possibility. It's not yet a probability."

READ MORE: Trump says North Korea has 'tremendous' potential during second meeting with Kim

If British politicians agree to seek a extension of the March 29 exit date, the 27 other countries in the EU must unanimously agree.

He said everyone must be sure that extending negotiations will not still lead to the impasse facing both sides.

He added that he sees no "added value" in Britain's departure, saying: "Brexit is lose-lose."

-Press Association

More on this topic

France and Germany tell UK decisions needed for ‘orderly’ Brexit

Potential legal issues will arise after no-deal Brexit despite plans – minister

Brexit ‘will begin with a whimper, not a bang’

Czech parliament approves short-term plan protecting British citizens in no-deal Brexit


KEYWORDS

Brexit

More in this Section

Former lawyer claims Trump knew about WikiLeaks email dump

Pakistan shoots down two Indian warplanes, army says

Trump and Kim near opening of second nuclear summit

Australian Cardinal George Pell to spend his first night in prison


Lifestyle

Bangladeshi food is worth getting to know, says former MasterChef finalist Saira Hamilton

How to make Saira Hamilton’s aloo bortha – spicy mashed potato

How to make Saira Hamilton’s tehari – spicy beef and rice biryani

Style for all seasons: Invest in some high-quality items to evolve your wardrobe

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »