NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

EU negotiator Guy Verhofstadt joins Lib Dems on campaign trail

Friday, May 10, 2019 - 10:54 AM

European Parliament Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt has joined the Liberal Democrats on the campaign trail, saying they offer an “alternative to nationalism”.

Mr Verhofstadt joined Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable canvassing in London on Friday as he predicted a Remain surge in upcoming European Parliament elections.

Mr Verhofstadt insisted his presence was not foreign interference in the UK’s elections as he was “a Lib Dem” and backing the party because it opposed Brexit.

Mr Cable said he was campaigning to combat “ugly populism”.

Mr Verhofstadt said: “I think it’s important to show that the European liberals and democrats support Vince Cable.

“Support the Lib Dems in this difficult fight in Britain, in these European elections.

“Secondly, we want to show by coming here a message to the continent to say never repeat Brexit again.

“I’m a Lib Dem. It’s natural that people are looking to the Lib Dems when it comes to European elections.

“We want to be the alternative for nationalism and popularism.

“What I think is there will be a huge support for Remain.

“I’m not here as a Brexit negotiator, I’m here as the leader of the liberals and democrats for Europe.”

Asked if his presence could be seen as foreign interference, Mr Verhofstadt said: “This is Europe. Europe, it’s all Europe.”

Mr Cable said: “We are fighting nationalism.

“We are patriotic people in our different countries, but we are fighting nationalism.”

The Lib Dem leader said his party was standing up “to the ugly populism that is now happening” as it campaigned ahead of the May 23 Euro poll.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Tory MP calls on Theresa May to quit at Prime Minister’s Questions

Second Scottish independence vote could ‘fundamentally’ damage UK, warns Blair

Police investigate Ukip candidate over Jess Phillips ‘rape’ video

Joseph McCann arrested and investigated over series of rapes and abductions

More in this Section

US B-52 bombers land in Qatar amid unspecified Iran threat

‘Masked’ gunman fires blank handgun outside London mosque after Ramadan prayers

Uber values itself at 82bn dollars ahead of Wall Street debut

Amazon boss Jeff Bezos plans to send spaceship to moon


Lifestyle

6 ways to change up your beauty routine for summer

GAA star Rena Buckley on work, love and levelling the playing pitch for women

Ask Audrey: When it comes to stupidity copying someone from Meath is up there with licking a raw chicken

Class action: Primary schools go all out to get the Green Flag

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »