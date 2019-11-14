News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

EU launches ‘infringement’ action over UK refusal to appoint new commissioner

EU launches ‘infringement’ action over UK refusal to appoint new commissioner
By Press Association
Thursday, November 14, 2019 - 06:02 PM

The European Commission has launched “infringement proceedings” against Britain after Boris Johnson refused to nominate a new British EU commissioner.

In a statement, the commission said that it considered that the UK was “in breach of its EU treaty obligations”.

It said that the Government had until November 22 to respond to the notice.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly said he would not appoint a new commissioner – even though all member states are legally obliged to do so.

Incoming commission president Ursula von der Leyen has said she wants to form a new College of Commissioners on December 1.

But in a letter to the commission on Wednesday, the Government said official pre-election guidance meant it could not make international appointments ahead of polling day on December 12.

More on this topic

Rubik’s Cube loses court bid for EU trademark protectionRubik’s Cube loses court bid for EU trademark protection

EU warns France over its spending plans after protestsEU warns France over its spending plans after protests

EU warns of state-backed 5G hack threatEU warns of state-backed 5G hack threat

Phil Hogan 'honoured' to be approved as EU Trade CommissionerPhil Hogan 'honoured' to be approved as EU Trade Commissioner

Boris JohnsonEuropean CommissionGE2019general electionTim BarrowTOPIC: EU

More in this Section

Airline boss calls for business class ban to cut carbon emissionsAirline boss calls for business class ban to cut carbon emissions

Former Catalan minister arrested under extradition warrantFormer Catalan minister arrested under extradition warrant

Trump impeachment inquiry: President overheard asking about Ukraine investigations, Diplomat saysTrump impeachment inquiry: President overheard asking about Ukraine investigations, Diplomat says

Johnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissionerJohnson tells EU he will not appoint a new UK commissioner


Lifestyle

January 1st 2000 would remind you of the old Ernie and Bert gag.Remember Y2K? Pat Fitzpatrick remembers when we all throught planes would fall out of the sky

Amid a flood of interest in the island nation in recent years, here’s a few under-the-radar wonders to help separate you from the herd.6 amazing off-the-beaten-track destinations in Japan

November weather leaving your skin dry and dull? Rachel Marie Walsh picks the best new products to keep it spring fresh.Product Watch: The best new products to keep your skin spring fresh

Here is a selection of hot, comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening. The first is a luscious and decadent chocolate orange dessert that stays soft in the centre.Michelle Darmody: Comforting desserts for a cold winter’s evening

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 13, 2019

  • 2
  • 6
  • 8
  • 9
  • 24
  • 39
  • 36

Full Lotto draw results »