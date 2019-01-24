NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

EU launches action against Austria over child benefit move

Thursday, January 24, 2019 - 12:50 PM

The European Union is taking action against Austria for indexing child benefits to the cost of living in the country where those children reside, saying it discriminates against other EU citizens working in Austria.

European Social Affairs Commissioner Marianne Thyssen. Picture: European Commission.

EU Social Affairs Commissioner Marianne Thyssen said Austria's move is "deeply unfair" because it means many EU citizens paying social security and taxes in Austria "would receive fewer benefits only because their children are living in another member state".

She said "such a mechanism is not allowed under EU law".

Ms Thyseen said: "There are no second-class workers in the EU and no second-class children either.

"You are hitting those who get up in the morning, work hard and make a real contribution to the Austrian economy.

"This is a question of fairness and equal treatment."

Austria estimates the measure will affect 132,000 children in a number of countries.

The commission is giving Vienna two months to respond to its "letter of formal notice", a first step in possible legal action.

-Press Association


Related Articles

Merkel and Abe to address World Economic Forum in Davos

European Parliament backs proposals to help those who lose their passports when travelling outside the EU

'I always thought that the next surgery would work. Unfortunately it didn't'

Readers' blog: EU needs a secure political pendulum

More in this Section

Ukrainian court finds former president guilty of treason

European judges support Amanda Knox’s appeal over remaining conviction

Peaceful protester, 94, wins legal battle over police ‘extremism’ database

At least five dead in Florida shooting


Lifestyle

Easy ways to brush up on oral health as you age

Sex File: How do I intensify orgasms after the age of 40?

This Is Nicholas - a new Irish documentary about growing up with Asperger’s syndrome in a rural town

6 things you’ll only know if you have the January blues

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 23, 2019

    • 14
    • 26
    • 36
    • 37
    • 40
    • 45
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »