News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

EU gives green light to membership talks for Albania and North Macedonia

EU gives green light to membership talks for Albania and North Macedonia
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - 03:53 PM

European affairs ministers agreed Tuesday to allow Albania and North Macedonia to begin European Union membership talks.

It paves the way for the bloc’s leaders to sign off on the move that could end years of setbacks and disappointment for the two Balkan nations.

“We reached a political decision to open accession negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia,” Croatia’s European affairs minister, Andreja Metelko Zgombic, said, after chairing a meeting of the ministers held by video conference.

She described the decision as “good news, historic news, for those two countries” and said EU leaders were likely to rubber stamp it on Thursday.

No date was announced for the start of the membership negotiations, which can take several years.

Albania and North Macedonia were meant to begin talks last year on joining the EU.

North Macedonia’s prime minister Zoran Zaev, left, shakes hands with European Parliament president David Sassoli (Francisco Seco/AP)
North Macedonia’s prime minister Zoran Zaev, left, shakes hands with European Parliament president David Sassoli (Francisco Seco/AP)

French President Emmanuel Macron blocked the action and said he would continue to do so until the process for allowing countries into the 27-nation bloc had been reformed.

Mr Macron did so despite warnings that further delays to the countries’ membership quests could undermine stability in the volatile Balkans region.

North Macedonia’s leader reacted by stepping down and calling a snap parliamentary election.

The European Commission later revised the accession process for North Macedonia and Albania to respond to French and Dutch objections.

North Macedonia, previously known as Macedonia, has been a candidate for EU membership since 2005, but a long-running dispute with Greece over the country’s name stood in the way of accession negotiations.

The two neighbours struck a deal for Macedonia to rename itself North Macedonia in exchange for Greece dropping its objections to the country joining the EU.

Countries must negotiate 35 so-called chapters, or policy areas, to join the EU.

The chapters include financial, agriculture, transport, energy, social and justice policy.

The process can be drawn out. Croatia, which joined the EU in 2013, started its negotiations at the same time as Turkey, which is unlikely to become a member any time soon.

AlbaniaEUNorth MacedoniaTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Trump wants to reopen US for business ‘in weeks’Trump wants to reopen US for business ‘in weeks’

Trump order makes it a crime to stockpile suppliesTrump order makes it a crime to stockpile supplies

Key points as Boris Johnson orders UK lockdownKey points as Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown

Covid-19: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown with police fines for ignoring new measuresCovid-19: Boris Johnson orders UK lockdown with police fines for ignoring new measures


Lifestyle

In conversation with Hilary Fennell.This Much I Know: Chef, Jess Murphy

This coronavirus lockdown isn’t all bad for parents. Yes, for most of us, it’s a nightmare trying to juggle childcare, work, and downing half-a-pack of Custard Creams in the kitchen without getting caught.Learner Dad: Five things that have emerged for me since Leo handed us back our children

Sex advice with Suzi Godson.Sex advice: Inject some excitement into marriage and try new things

Dust, pollen and mould can all trigger allergy symptoms indoors. Sam Wylie-Harris finds out how to reduce the risk.8 steps to minimise allergens in your home

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 21, 2020

  • 4
  • 5
  • 7
  • 16
  • 43
  • 47
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »