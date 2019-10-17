News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

EU envoy ‘disagreed with Trump’s order on Ukraine policy’

EU envoy ‘disagreed with Trump’s order on Ukraine policy’
By Press Association
Thursday, October 17, 2019 - 04:59 PM

The US ambassador to the EU has said that President Donald Trump directed him and other envoys to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, on Ukraine policy – and that he disagreed with the directive.

Gordon Sondland’s testimony to House impeachment investigators was aimed at distancing himself from Mr Trump and Mr Giuliani’s efforts to pressure Ukraine into investigating Democratic rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Mr Sondland said he was disappointed Mr Trump instructed him to work with Mr Giuliani, a directive that sidestepped the role of the State Department and National Security Council.

He also said he believes it is wrong to invite a foreign government to conduct investigations for the purpose of influencing American elections.

Mr Sondland is the latest in a series of witnesses to be interviewed behind closed doors by lawmakers.

Gordon Sondland is being interviewed as part of impeachment investigations (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)
Gordon Sondland is being interviewed as part of impeachment investigations (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

His appearance was especially anticipated since text messages and other witness testimony place him at the centre of a foreign policy dialogue with Ukraine that officials feared circumvented normal channels and that is now at the centre of the House impeachment inquiry.

Part of that effort involved pushing Ukraine to commit to politically charged investigations sought by Mr Trump, including into a gas company connected to Hunter Biden.

In prepared remarks obtained, Mr Sondland aimed to untether himself from any effort by the Republican president or Mr Giuliani to have a political rival investigated, joining other current and former administration officials who have communicated to Congress misgivings about the Trump administration’s backchannel dealings with Ukraine.

But Mr Sondland’s pivotal role in the dialogue, including discussions about a quid pro quo in which Ukraine’s leader would get a coveted White House visit in exchange for satisfying Mr Trump’s push for corruption-related investigations, may make those assertions tough for House Democrats to accept.

Mr Sondland said he was disappointed by a May 23 White House meeting with Mr Trump, who spurned calls by the ambassador and others to arrange a phone call and White House visit for the new Ukraine leader, Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The president was sceptical that Ukraine was serious about reform and anti-corruption and, instead of arranging the meeting his envoys wanted, directed them to talk to Mr Giuliani, Mr Sondland said.

“We were also disappointed by the President’s direction that we involve Mr Giuliani,” Mr Sondland said. “Our view was that the men and women of the State Department, not the President’s personal lawyer, should take responsibility for all aspects of US foreign policy towards Ukraine.”

The envoys, he said, had a choice – they could abandon the goal of a White House meeting with Mr Zelenskiy, something they saw as important in fostering US-Ukraine relations, or they could do as Mr Trump asked and work with Mr Giuliani.

Though he said the ambassadors chose the latter, he insisted that he did not know “until much later” that Mr Giuliani intended to push for a probe of Mr Biden “or to involve Ukrainians, directly or indirectly, in the President’s 2020 reelection campaign”.

When the phone call finally did occur, on July 25, Mr Trump repeatedly prodded Mr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens at the same time that the US was withholding hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from Ukraine.

Mr Sondland said he was not on the call, that he did not receive a transcript until the White House released a rough version last month, and that none of the summaries he reviewed mentioned Mr Biden.

“Let me state clearly: Inviting a foreign government to undertake investigations for the purpose of influencing an upcoming US election would be wrong,” Mr Sondland said. “Withholding foreign aid in order to pressure a foreign government to take such steps would be wrong. I did not and would not ever participate in such undertakings.”

READ MORE

'It has to be done now': No further 'prolongation' of Brexit says Juncker

More on this topic

Elijah Cumming, chairman of US committee investigating Trump, dies aged 68Elijah Cumming, chairman of US committee investigating Trump, dies aged 68

‘See you at the polls’: Trump and Pelosi in war of words‘See you at the polls’: Trump and Pelosi in war of words

Twitter: Accounts of world leaders ‘not entirely’ above the rulesTwitter: Accounts of world leaders ‘not entirely’ above the rules

Donald Trump tells Harry Dunn’s parents that US woman will not return to UKDonald Trump tells Harry Dunn’s parents that US woman will not return to UK

TOPIC: Donald Trump

More in this Section

Police and protesters clash in Catalonia for third nightPolice and protesters clash in Catalonia for third night

Commuters fight back after Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on top of TubeCommuters fight back after Extinction Rebellion protesters climb on top of Tube

Hong Kong assembly session halted by new opposition protestHong Kong assembly session halted by new opposition protest

Obama endorses Trudeau in unprecedented moveObama endorses Trudeau in unprecedented move


Lifestyle

I go for a quick run with Jasper the dog (he runs, I walk)Working Life: Margaret Naughton - Jack and Jill Children’s Foundation

We had our first filling last weekend.Learner Dad: As long as other people gave their kids more sugar than we gave ours, we assumed we didn’t have a problem

Experts on bedroom style reveal their top tips to Gabrielle Fagan, so you can create your perfect sleeping space.Let’s go to bed: How to create the cosy winter retreat you’ve always dreamed of

Sink your teeth into our top tips for Halloween dental care.Dental shock: Save your child's teeth from the ‘horrors’ of Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, October 16, 2019

  • 7
  • 14
  • 17
  • 23
  • 30
  • 45
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »