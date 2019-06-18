News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

EU court declares Germany’s motorway tolls illegal

By PA
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 - 11:24 AM

The European Court of Justice has ruled that motorway tolls in Germany are illegal because they unfairly penalise drivers from other European Union countries.

The Luxembourg court’s ruling means Germany will have to drop or revise its motorway toll system.

The case was brought by Austria, which complained that the levies of up to €130 a year are discriminatory and therefore illegal under EU law.

All motorists have to pay the toll according to their vehicle’s size and engine type, but German taxpayers can file for refunds.

The European Commission initially rejected the toll system on similar grounds to those Austria cited in its court challenge, but later approved an amended version that was intended to address its concerns.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Hong Kong leader apologises over extradition bill

More on this topic

German nurse accused of killing 100 patients awaits verdicts

Three dead and child missing after boat capsizes in river between Germany and France

Merkel’s making a mess of handing over the reins of power

Recalling genius of the German super man

EUGermanyTollsTOPIC: Germany

More in this Section

Tory leadership rivals face second round of votes as Johnson heads for TV debate

What are the next steps in the Tory leadership race?

Man to appear in court charged with throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

US to send more troops to Middle East


Lifestyle

UL Video series: How the largest women's association in Ireland is facing up to changing times

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »