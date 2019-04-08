NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
EU committee approves proposal for fines over online terror content removal

Monday, April 08, 2019 - 08:40 PM

A European Union lawmakers’ committee has approved a proposal to fine internet companies up to 4% of their revenue if they do not remove terrorist content within one hour of being notified by authorities.

An EU parliamentary committee approved the draft legislation despite heavy opposition from digital rights groups, tech trade bodies and some politicians.

They said the one-hour deadline is too short and, combined with the threat of big fines, would encourage companies to err on the side of caution by “over-removing” lawful content.

Critics also say it places a bigger burden on smaller internet companies than on tech giants such as Facebook and Google, which can use their own automated filters.

They worry US tech giants would end up becoming the web’s de facto censors.

- Press Association

