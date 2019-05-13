EU calls for Libya ceasefire as it warns of threat to security

The European Union has called for a ceasefire in Libya, warning that the conflict around the capital Tripoli is a threat to international peace and security.

The self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA) launched an offensive on Tripoli last month.

The LNA, based in eastern Libya, is battling rival militias loosely allied with the UN-supported government in the capital.

In a statement, EU foreign ministers called on "all parties to immediately implement a ceasefire and to engage with the United Nations to ensure a full and comprehensive cessation of hostilities".

They underlined that "indiscriminate attacks on densely populated residential areas may amount to war crimes" and said those responsible should be held to account.

Tripoli-based government head Fayez Sarraj met the ministers.

- Press Association