EU ambassadors agree Brexit extension needed; Length to be decided next week

By Press Association
Friday, October 25, 2019 - 11:37 AM

EU ambassadors have agreed that a Brexit extension is needed, with a diplomat saying they will decide on its length next week.

The European Commission’s chief spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told a Brussels press briefing: “We are following all the events in London this week and in the coming days very closely.

“In that context, following the request to extend Article 50 and the consultations of President Tusk on the matter, the EU 27 ambassadors just finished their meeting and indeed in attendance of the Commission’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier.

“What I can tell you is that the EU 27 have agreed to the principle of an extension and work will now continue in the coming days.

“The intention is to take this decision by a written procedure.”

Ms Andreeva said there were “too many unanswered questions” to fully respond when asked about the UK proposing a new commissioner in the event of an extension.

Britain is scheduled to leave the 28-nation bloc on October 31 but has asked for a three-month extension to that deadline.

A European diplomat said EU ambassadors will meet again on Monday to discuss the length of the Brexit extension.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said he will back a general election if Boris Johnson removes the threat of a no-deal Brexit.

Asked if he would support a poll if the EU decided to extend Britain’s membership until January 31, he told ITV’s This Morning: “Providing the Prime Minister comes to Parliament on Monday and makes it absolutely clear he is going to make sure that there is no crash out – because his deal includes the possibility of a no-deal exit.

“He’s going to have to do that because that’s how Parliament works: we’ve got to hold him to account.

"I think a no-deal exit is very dangerous. If he comes on Monday and says that, OK.”

Speaking about Mr Johnson’s proposed election date, Mr Corbyn said: “The 12th of December date is really odd for many reasons.

“It’s so near Christmas, it’s after universities have ended their terms, etc.”

Asked if he would prefer an election next year, Mr Corbyn said: “Maybe before that, before December 12.”

