News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world»BREXIT

EU agree Brexit extension to January 31

EU agree Brexit extension to January 31
By Press Association
Monday, October 28, 2019 - 09:31 AM

Britain will remain in the European Union until next year unless Parliament ratifies Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal sooner, the remaining member states have agreed.

Following a meeting of ambassadors, European Council president Donald Tusk said the EU27 would accept the UK’s request for a Brexit “flextension” until January 31.

The British Prime Minister has said in the past that he would prefer to be “dead in a ditch” than miss the October 31 deadline.

Mr Tusk tweeted: “The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK’s request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020.

“The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure.”

The announcement will pile pressure on opposition parties to decide whether to back a pre-Christmas general election, with MPs voting later on Monday on a Government bid to hold a poll on December 12.

Labour has said it will only back the move if Mr Johnson makes “absolutely clear” that no-deal is off the table and a January extension is granted.

But the Liberal Democrats and SNP have put forward a tightly-drafted Bill that would grant an election on December 9 – three days earlier than the PM’s suggested polling date – as long as the European Union grants an extension until January 31.

The Prime Minister’s election bid on Monday, to be made under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act (FTPA), would require a two-thirds Commons majority – 434 MPs – to agree to an election on December 12.

READ MORE

State of emergency in California as fires rage

More on this topic

MPs to vote on December election as EU decides Brexit extension lengthMPs to vote on December election as EU decides Brexit extension length

Matt Lucas and David Walliams reunite for Little BrexitMatt Lucas and David Walliams reunite for Little Brexit

Pressure mounts for UK election vote as leaks suggest EU will grant three month extension Pressure mounts for UK election vote as leaks suggest EU will grant three month extension

Here's why British MPs could vote twice next week on whether to hold a general election in UKHere's why British MPs could vote twice next week on whether to hold a general election in UK

TOPIC: Brexit