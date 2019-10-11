News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Ethiopian PM wins Nobel Peace Prize for setting country on path to stability

By Press Association
Friday, October 11, 2019 - 10:25 AM

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded this year’s Nobel Peace Prize.

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairwoman of the five-member Norwegian Nobel Institute that awards the prize, said Mr Ahmed was recognised for his efforts to achieve peace and international co-operation, and in particular “for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea”.

She said Mr Ahmed has initiated important reforms that give many citizens in his country “hope for a better life and a brighter future”.

His efforts deserve recognition, she said, and it is hoped the awarding of the peace prize will strengthen Mr Ahmed’s position “in his important work for peace and reconciliation”.

