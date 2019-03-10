Ethiopian Airlines flight crashes en route to Nairobi with 157 people on board

An Ethiopian Airlines flight has crashed on its way to Nairobi, with deaths being reported, the Ethiopian prime minister's office said.
It is understood that there were 149 passengers and 8 crew on board the flight.
The flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi was involved in "an accident" around Bishoftu today, a spokesperson for Ethiopian Airlines said.
The aircraft took off at 08:38am local time from Addis Ababa, Bole International Airport and lost contact at 08:44am.
Search and rescue operations are in progress the airline could not confirm any information about survivors or any possible causalities.