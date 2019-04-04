Ethiopian Airlines crew followed all procedures from Boeing – crash report

The flight crew on the Ethiopian Airlines jet that crashed last month performed all procedures from Boeing but could not control the jet, according to a preliminary report.

Ethiopia’s transport minister Dagmawit Moges made the announcement at a press conference citing data from the doomed plane’s recorders.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 jet crashed on March 10 shortly after take-off from Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board. (PA Graphics)

One of the men killed in the crash was Irishman Michael Ryan.

The UN aid worker and engineer from Clare was dedicated to helping the world’s most vulnerable.

Mr Ryan is survived by his wife Naoise and their two children.

A friend who knew Mr Ryan said he saved hundreds of lives arising out of his extraordinary intellect and his relentless work ethic.

John Hegarty said that Michael was a dear friend to all those who knew him whilst making a huge impact on the world in his short life.

It was the second crash of a 737 Max within five months, following a Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

Following the Ethiopian disaster, Max jets have been grounded worldwide pending a software fix that Boeing is rolling out, which must still receive approval from the US Federal Aviation Administration and other regulators.

- Press Association, with reporting from Digital Desk