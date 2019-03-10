Ethiopian Airlines crash: What we know about the victims





– Paolo Dieci, a founder of an aid group that works with Unicef in Africa, was also reported as among the dead.

The International Committee for the Development of Peoples group said: “The world of international cooperation has lost one of its most brilliant advocates and Italian civil society has lost a precious point of reference.”

– The mayor of the northern Italian city of Bergamo said three members of humanitarian organisation Africa Tremila were on board.

Giorgio Gori said on Facebook that the aid group’s president Carlo Spini, his wife, and treasurer Matteo Ravasio were among the eight Italians killed.

– Sicilian regional culture ministry assessor Sebastiano Tusa was also reportedly on the plane.

– The African Diaspora Youth Forum in Europe said co-chairman Karim Saafi had been a passenger on the flight and had been due to represent them at a meeting with the African Union in Nairobi.

“Karim’s smile, his charming and generous personality, eternal positivity, and his noble contribution to youth employment, diaspora engagement and Africa’s socio-economic development will never be forgotten,” a statement said.





– Hussein Swaleh, the former secretary general of the Football Kenya Federation, was named as being among the dead by Sofapaka Football Club.

He was due to return home on the flight after working as the match commissioner in an African Champions League game in Egypt on Friday.

– Austrian media reported that three doctors who were aged between 30 and 40 and worked at hospitals in Linz had died.

– Save the Children said its child protection in emergencies adviser Tamirat Mulu Demessie was among the dead.

He “worked tirelessly to ensure that vulnerable children are safe during humanitarian crises”, the charity said.

– Three of the Russians on board were tourists Yekaterina Polyakova, Alexander Polyakov and Sergei Vyalikov, the Russian Embassy in Ethiopia said. The first two were reportedly married.

- Press Association