Ethiopian Airlines crash: What we know about the victims
Sunday, March 10, 2019 - 05:33 PM
Ethiopian Airlines said 157 passengers and crew-members were killed when one of its jets crashed shortly after take-off from Ethiopia on Sunday morning.
An Irish citizen and Seven Britons were among the dead as were doctors, aid workers and three members of a Slovakian MP’s family.
Here is what we know so far about the victims:
– Anton Hrnko, an MP for the nationalist Slovak National Party, said he was “in deep grief” to announce that his wife Blanka, daughter Michala and son Martin were among the dead.
S HLBOKÝM SMÚTKOM OZNAMUJEM, ŽE MOJA DRAHÁ MANŽELKA BLANKA, SYN MARTIN A DCÉRA MICHALA ZAHYNULI POČAS LETECKEJ KATASTROFY V ADDIS ABEBE DNES V RANNÝCH HODINÁCH.KTO STE ICH POZNALI, VENUJTE IM TICHÚ SPOMIENKU.Posted by Anton Hrnko on Sunday, March 10, 2019
– Hospitality company Tamarind Group announced “with immense shock and grief” that its chief executive Jonathan Seex was among the fatalities.