News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Estonia to restrict government use of Huawei 5G technology

Estonia to restrict government use of Huawei 5G technology
By Press Association
Saturday, September 14, 2019 - 04:42 PM

Estonia is set to restrict the use of equipment and technology from Chinese telecom giant Huawei in its government sector.

Officials in the country, which is one of Europe’s most wired and technologically advanced nations, cited security concerns and recommendations by the US, a key Nato ally.

The Estonian news site Delfi reported that foreign trade and technology minister Kert Kingo created an expert group in June with the aim of setting policies and standards this year for the use of technology in Estonian government institutions.

Its leader, Raul Rikk, said the group had already taken a clear position that Huawei should not be allowed to provide technology for 5G networks in Estonia.

Mr Rikk said the issue is not the quality of Huawei’s software and hardware, “but whether these devices can be used for political purposes in the future”.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Huawei’s next smartphone ‘cannot use Google apps’Huawei’s next smartphone ‘cannot use Google apps’

Students visit China in Huawei initiativeStudents visit China in Huawei initiative

Huawei chief confident over future despite US export curbsHuawei chief confident over future despite US export curbs

Huawei in US short reprieveHuawei in US short reprieve

EstoniaHuaweiTOPIC: Huawei

More in this Section

Thousands attend state funeral for former Zimbabwe leader MugabeThousands attend state funeral for former Zimbabwe leader Mugabe

Rescue boat with 82 migrants can dock at Italian islandRescue boat with 82 migrants can dock at Italian island

Assault victim condemns ‘disgusting’ knighthood for Geoffrey BoycottAssault victim condemns ‘disgusting’ knighthood for Geoffrey Boycott

Cameron ‘truly sorry’ for division after Brexit referendumCameron ‘truly sorry’ for division after Brexit referendum


Lifestyle

It's been a while since we last heard from Damien Rice - four years since his last shows in Ireland, five since his last studio album.Damien Rice is joined by special guests for a truly special show

Your guide to what's on this week.Gardening notes: Your guide to what's on

Timeless, the Irish Antique Dealers Fair, continues this weekend at the RDS in Dublin and is open from 11am to 6pm today and tomorrow.In Brief: Your guide to what's on in antiques

Some 400 lots to come under the hammer, says Des O’Sullivan.400 lots to come under the hammer at Hegarty’s sale

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 11, 2019

  • 2
  • 15
  • 24
  • 33
  • 41
  • 42
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »