News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Estate of late Leicester City team owner sued over crash

Estate of late Leicester City team owner sued over crash
By Press Association
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 02:11 PM

The family of an employee of the Thai owner of Leicester City who died in the same helicopter crash that took her boss’s life has sued his estate and his family’s duty-free business.

Former beauty queen Nusara Suknamai was one of five people killed when team owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha’s helicopter crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off from the club’s stadium following a match on October 27, 2018.

A lawyer said Ms Nusara’s family has sued for 300 million baht (£7.9m) in damages and the suit was filed on Monday in Bangkok Civil Court because Thai law holds the aircraft’s owner responsible for any harm to passengers.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch said the crash occurred when the pilot lost control of the aircraft because of a mechanical fault.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Leicester announce statue to honour Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha

More on this topic

Benzema helps Real Madrid beat Sevilla to ease pressure on ZidaneBenzema helps Real Madrid beat Sevilla to ease pressure on Zidane

Pepe still has plenty to do, admits Arsenal boss EmeryPepe still has plenty to do, admits Arsenal boss Emery

Granada stun Barcelona to move top of LaLigaGranada stun Barcelona to move top of LaLiga

Lukaku on target as Inter return to Serie A summit with Milan derby winLukaku on target as Inter return to Serie A summit with Milan derby win

Bangkok Civil CourtLeicester CityNusara SuknamaiVichai SrivaddhanaprabhaTOPIC: Soccer

More in this Section

Supreme Court to rule on Tuesday on suspension of Parliament challengesSupreme Court to rule on Tuesday on suspension of Parliament challenges

Children killed as school collapses in Kenya’s capitalChildren killed as school collapses in Kenya’s capital

UK Labour tout 32-hour work week and abolishing private schools at ConferenceUK Labour tout 32-hour work week and abolishing private schools at Conference

Child, 3, injured as car overturns and hits house in UKChild, 3, injured as car overturns and hits house in UK


Lifestyle

In January of 1994, RTÉ reporter Tommie Gorman was given a diagnosis that would change his life.Examiner Yourself: Getting cancer made sense of everything

In aid of Cancer Awareness Week, we convinced four of our columnists to bare all for our Examine Yourself campaign.Examine Yourself: Baring all for Cancer Awareness Week

It was an effervescent and often moving turn by an artist with a meaningful claim to the title of world’s most interesting pop star.Ariana Grande's opening night at 3Arena in Dublin proved why she is the world's most interesting pop star

Marian Duggan was in her 20s and could not imagine that her symptoms could be so serious, not even when a tennis-ball-size cyst was removed from her left ovary, says Helen O’Callaghan.Examine Yourself: 'I thought I was too young to have cancer'

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »