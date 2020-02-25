News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Establishment covered up child abuse claims to protect senior MPs, British inquiry finds

Establishment covered up child abuse claims to protect senior MPs, British inquiry finds
By Press Association
Tuesday, February 25, 2020 - 12:24 PM

The political establishment spent decades turning “a blind eye” to allegations of child sexual abuse in the UK, with high-profile politicians protected from police action as whips sought to avoid “gossip and scandal” which would damage the parties, a scathing report has found.

The long-awaited investigation into historical allegations against British MPs, peers and civil servants working in Westminster found political institutions “significantly failed in their responses to allegations of child sexual abuse”.

It cited as an example the evidence of former Liberal party leader Lord Steel, who told the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA) last year how he failed to pass on allegations against prominent colleague Sir Cyril Smith, even though he believed them to be true, because it was “past history”.

He later recommended Smith for a knighthood.

Lord Steel told the child abuse inquiry he ‘disapproved’ of Cyril Smith’s conduct but said ‘it was past history’ (Toby Melville/PA)
Lord Steel told the child abuse inquiry he ‘disapproved’ of Cyril Smith’s conduct but said ‘it was past history’ (Toby Melville/PA)

The report found no evidence of a coordinated “paedophile ring” in Westminster, following claims by fantasist Carl Beech of its existence, and also stated there was no proof such a network was covered up by security services or police.

But it said institutions “regularly put their own reputations or political interests before child protection”.

Professor Alexis Jay, who chaired the inquiry, said: “It is clear to see that Westminster institutions have repeatedly failed to deal with allegations of child sexual abuse, from turning a blind eye to actively shielding abusers.

“A consistent pattern emerged of failures to put the welfare of children above political status although we have found no evidence of an organised network of paedophiles within government.

Then Tory party chairman Norman Tebbit (right) appeals for quiet as Peter Morrison, who is named in the inquiry as being the subject of rumours, applauds his speech in Blackpool (PA)
Then Tory party chairman Norman Tebbit (right) appeals for quiet as Peter Morrison, who is named in the inquiry as being the subject of rumours, applauds his speech in Blackpool (PA)

“We hope this report and its recommendations will lead political institutions to prioritise the needs and safety of vulnerable children.”

The report identified how former prime minister Margaret Thatcher and ex-Conservative party chairman Norman (now Lord) Tebbit were aware of rumours about MP Peter Morrison having “a penchant for small boys” but did nothing about it.

The report said the allegations “should have rung alarm bells in government”.

But, instead, “considerations of political embarrassment and the risk to security were paramount, while the activities of an alleged child sexual abuser who held senior positions in government and the Conservative Party were deliberately overlooked, as was the course of public justice”.

A report detailing the latest findings (Ryan Hooper/PA)
A report detailing the latest findings (Ryan Hooper/PA)

Indeed, the inquiry found there was a “consistent culture for years” in the whips’ offices to “protect the image” of their party by “playing down rumours and protecting politicians from gossip or scandal at all costs”.

It meant victims’ interests were often overlooked, with many organisations failing to pass on allegations to police.

The report also found senior diplomat Sir Peter Hayman was the beneficiary of “preferential, differential and unduly deferential treatment” over claims he sent obscene material in the post, following a meeting between his solicitor and the then-director of public prosecutions.

There was also “striking evidence” of how “wealth and social status insulated perpetrators of child sexual abuse” from being brought to justice, as in the case of Tory MP Victor Montagu.

The report stated: “A consistent pattern that has emerged from the evidence we have heard is a failure by almost every institution to put the needs and safety of children who have survived sexual abuse first.”

The report made a number of suggestions including changes to the Honours system, re-examining the policy over posthumous forfeiture of honours – which would strip knighthoods from the likes of disgraced entertainer Jimmy Savile, and creating widespread and well-understood whistleblowing policies for all Westminster institutions.

The Government has also been urged to review its child safeguarding policies, and for all legitimate political parties to have a “comprehensive safeguarding policy” overseen by the watchdog.

READ MORE

1000 tourists now under quarantine at Tenerife hotel after Italian doctor tests positive for coronavirus

More on this topic

UL researchers aid Brazilian police in developing method of arresting paedophile gangsUL researchers aid Brazilian police in developing method of arresting paedophile gangs

Abused children wait over a year for therapyAbused children wait over a year for therapy

Voluntary support group asks next govt for €600k for therapy for 85 sexually abused childrenVoluntary support group asks next govt for €600k for therapy for 85 sexually abused children

Tusla insists new guidelines will not enable alleged child abusers to interview their alleged victimsTusla insists new guidelines will not enable alleged child abusers to interview their alleged victims

AbuseCyril SmithLord SteelSexual abuseWestminsterTOPIC: Child abuse

More in this Section

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91– state media Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91– state media

Former Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91 – state mediaFormer Egyptian president Hosni Mubarak dies aged 91 – state media

Assange ‘handcuffed and stripped naked on first day of extradition hearing’Assange ‘handcuffed and stripped naked on first day of extradition hearing’

Vietnamese dissident Buddhist monk Thich Quang Do dies aged 91Vietnamese dissident Buddhist monk Thich Quang Do dies aged 91


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s growing resentful of her widowed mum’s needy behaviour.Ask a counsellor: My mother is so clingy since losing my dad – what can I do?

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 22, 2020

  • 5
  • 14
  • 27
  • 28
  • 31
  • 44
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »