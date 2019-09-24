News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Epstein probe: Home of French modelling agent searched

By Press Association
Tuesday, September 24, 2019 - 12:54 PM

French investigators have searched the home and offices of modelling agent Jean-Luc Brunel in their inquiry into late financier Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged sexual exploitation of women and girls.

The Paris prosecutor’s office said investigators had carried out searches over the past week at Karin Models, an agency in Paris, and at Mr Brunel’s home in the French capital.

The prosecutor’s office would not provide further details of where things stand in the French investigation.

Mr Brunel was a frequent companion of Epstein who flew on his plane and visited him in jail in Florida, according to US legal records.

French police appealed earlier this month for victims and witnesses to come forward to aid their investigation into alleged rape of minors and other possible charges linked to the Epstein case.

- Press Association

