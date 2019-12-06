News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

English socialite banned from driving after three speeding offences in 10 days

English socialite banned from driving after three speeding offences in 10 days
By Press Association
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 11:52 AM

A socialite has been banned from driving for speeding three times in 10 days despite claiming it would place “significant hardship” on her and her business.

Lady Tatiana Mountbatten, 29 of Chelsea, admitted breaking the 60mph speed limit on the M4 in her Porsche three times in March this year.

The aristocrat, who is a distant cousin of the Queen, was caught by a speed camera on the M4 near Heston Services on March 1 driving at 70mph, the court heard.

Her Porsche was then caught five days later, on March 6, travelling at 71mph and then again on March 10 at 70mph.

There is going to be significant hardship both to her and to third parties.

Lavender Hill Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that Lady Mountbatten already had points on her licence and the points for the offences would take her over the 12-point limit at which a ban is usually imposed.

Lawyers representing Lady Mountbatten, who spoke only to confirm her details and guilty pleas, said that a driving ban would place her in ”significant hardship” because she needed to travel to and from her equestrian business about an hour’s drive outside London.

Mark Haslam, defending, said the impact of a ban would mean she would have to use public transport or “beg and borrow” to get to work but her “greatest concern” was it could cost her staff their jobs.

He added: “There is going to be significant hardship both to her and to third parties.

“The defendant is self employed as a professional horse trainer.

“Of course she is the author of her own misfortune and she must bear the consequences. But there is a knock-on effect.”

Mr Haslam said his client had not “wilfully disregarded” the speed limit but she had not been aware it had been reduced from 70mph to 60mph.

He added: “Of course I accept that it’s the defendant’s responsibility.“

However, a panel of magistrates said Lady Mountbatten would be disqualified for six months and fined her a total of £450. She was also ordered to pay £85 in costs.

READ MORE

Intoxication to be used in defence of Irish men accused of Sydney murder

More on this topic

Does this mean I won’t have cerebral palsy any more? Iarlaith gets €3.6m interim settlement over birth circumstancesDoes this mean I won’t have cerebral palsy any more? Iarlaith gets €3.6m interim settlement over birth circumstances

Healy-Rae brothers and third man handed suspended sentences for assault at chip vanHealy-Rae brothers and third man handed suspended sentences for assault at chip van

Driver in court over ‘hit-and-run murder’ of Harley Watson, 12Driver in court over ‘hit-and-run murder’ of Harley Watson, 12

Roller-coaster crash victims in the UK awarded £1.2m in damagesRoller-coaster crash victims in the UK awarded £1.2m in damages

MountbattenSpeedingTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Michael Bloomberg puts gun control at heart of White House bidMichael Bloomberg puts gun control at heart of White House bid

Labour accuses BBC of ‘biased’ election coverage in letter to director generalLabour accuses BBC of ‘biased’ election coverage in letter to director general

‘Mighty mice’ on board supply mission to space station‘Mighty mice’ on board supply mission to space station

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco valued at 1.7 trillion dollars in IPOSaudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco valued at 1.7 trillion dollars in IPO


Lifestyle

It’s not what you have that makes you happy, it’s what you do. And what better time to be proactive than during the season of goodwill, says Margaret Jennings.Joy to the world: Strategies to increase your happiness during the season of goodwill

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 04, 2019

  • 14
  • 16
  • 26
  • 27
  • 32
  • 36
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »