News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

English policeman sacked after admitting online grooming charges

English policeman sacked after admitting online grooming charges
By Press Association
Wednesday, September 25, 2019 - 03:48 PM

A police sergeant who admitted two child grooming charges after sending an indecent image to an undercover officer has been sacked by his force for gross misconduct.

West Midlands Police officer Stephen Shaw was dismissed without notice on Wednesday after a misconduct hearing chaired by his Chief Constable.

A hearing at Birmingham Magistrates’ Court in August was told Shaw sent messages to a social media account being operated by an undercover officer posing online as a 12-year-old girl.

Married Shaw was arrested on August 22 and appeared in court the following day to admit charges of attempting to cause or incite a female under 13 to engage in sexual activity, and attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Stephen Shaw leaving Birmingham Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to child grooming offences in August (Matthew Cooper/PA)
Stephen Shaw leaving Birmingham Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to child grooming offences in August (Matthew Cooper/PA)

The Luton-born 46-year-old, who served in the Coventry area, was granted bail pending a sentencing hearing in November.

The earlier hearing was told Shaw sent messages to a fake profile being operated by an officer pretending to be aged almost 13, telling her she could “pass for 15” before making numerous comments about sexual acts in online chats.

A lawyer acting for Shaw said the officer had never met with a child he had chatted to online and had “half expected” the profile he had contacted to be an adult posing as a youngster.

- Press Association

READ MORE

White House releases transcript of Trump's phonecall with Ukrainian president

More on this topic

Nostalgic Thomas Cook customers snap up memorabilia on eBayNostalgic Thomas Cook customers snap up memorabilia on eBay

Child, 3, injured as car overturns and hits house in UKChild, 3, injured as car overturns and hits house in UK

Railway station at Manchester Airport evacuated following reports of suspicious packageRailway station at Manchester Airport evacuated following reports of suspicious package

Plumber receives €90,000 in donations after help for the vulnerable goes viralPlumber receives €90,000 in donations after help for the vulnerable goes viral

CoventryGroomingLutonsackedStephen ShawWest Midlands PoliceTOPIC: UK

More in this Section

Transgender man considering appeal after losing birth certificate fightTransgender man considering appeal after losing birth certificate fight

White House releases transcript of Trump's phonecall with Ukrainian presidentWhite House releases transcript of Trump's phonecall with Ukrainian president

Australian capital legalises recreational marijuanaAustralian capital legalises recreational marijuana

Timeline: What will happen next in the Brexit saga?Timeline: What will happen next in the Brexit saga?


Lifestyle

Kya deLongchamps reflects on achieving clever home sparkle using mirrors and other antique, vintage and reproduction furnishingsVintage View: Mirror, mirror on the wall

I IMAGINED I knew something of west Limerick — that tourist honeypot, Adare, and its two great restaurants, The Oak Room at Adare Manor and Adare 1826; the wonderful Mustard Seed, in Ballingarry, my hospitality equivalent of a comfort blanket — but a recent food writers’ tour of the region proved quite the eye opener, showcasing, in particular, the glorious Shannon estuary shoreline.Restaurant Review: Green Room Cafe

‘ieStyle Live’ will bring cutting edge trends to Cork in an unmissable fashion show next month, hosted by Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon. Ruth O’Connor talks to celebrity make up artist Christine Lucignano about the beauty trends she’ll be tapping into on the nightMeet Christine Lucignano, make-up artist to the stars

Doctor’s orders - Play with your ballsExamine Yourself: The warning signs and how to reduce risk of testicular cancer

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 21, 2019

  • 6
  • 8
  • 13
  • 15
  • 21
  • 30
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »