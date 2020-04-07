News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

England's protected coastal areas have as much litter as unprotected areas, study finds

England's protected coastal areas have as much litter as unprotected areas, study finds
By Press Association
Tuesday, April 07, 2020 - 09:58 AM

Beaches in or near England’s marine protected areas have the same levels of litter as those in unprotected areas, new research shows.

The study found “no difference” in the amount of man-made litter present inside and outside the protected areas.

These include the country's 91 marine conservation zones, 256 special areas of conservation and 89 special protection areas – created for birds.

Volunteers collect litter on Kinneil beach during last year’s Great British Beach Clean (Marine Conservation Society/PA)
Volunteers collect litter on Kinneil beach during last year’s Great British Beach Clean (Marine Conservation Society/PA)

Plastic was the main form of litter found, and “public littering” the most common identifiable source.

The study, which used data from Marine Conservation Society beach cleans, found marine protected areas in Kent and Devon and Cornwall had the highest levels of shore-based litter.

Regional differences in the items found – such as fishing materials in the West Country and debris from sewage around large rivers – demonstrate the need for “locally appropriate management”, the researchers said.

The work was carried out by the University of Exeter, Natural England and the Marine Conservation Society.

“Our work has found that marine protected areas, which often contain sensitive marine habitats and species, are exposed to litter much in the same way as non-protected sites,” said Dr Sarah Nelms, of the University of Exeter.

READ MORE

Pink supermoon set to grace skies over Ireland and the UK

“Marine protected areas have no physical boundaries so, to protect them from any potential impacts of litter, we need to take a whole-system approach and reduce the overall amount of litter being released into the environment.

“We also need a co-ordinated approach that considers local nuances, tackling sources of litter that cause specific problems in certain areas.”

The study used 25 years of beach clean data collected by Marine Conservation Society volunteers.

Dr Hazel Selley, from Natural England, said: “A clean, healthy and biologically diverse marine environment is immensely valuable, for the economy in coastal communities, for our charismatic wildlife and – once we can travel again – for the mental well-being benefits of spending time by the sea.

This research sheds a light on how marine plastic pollution respects no boundaries

“As we continue to research the impact of plastics on our marine life and move to eliminate avoidable plastic waste, it’s also clear that we all have a role to play keeping our beaches and ocean clean.”

Lauren Eyles, from the Marine Conservation Society, said: “The types of litter that were found are typical of those regularly picked up and recorded by our dedicated volunteers.

“What this study highlights is how long-term data from Beachwatch can provide vital evidence in helping to understand the problem, and that marine protected areas don’t necessarily protect important habitats and species; an even more powerful message to stop litter at source.”

– The paper, Investigating The Distribution And Regional Occurrence Of Anthropogenic Litter In English Marine Protected Areas Using 25 Years Of Citizen-Science Beach Clean, is published in the journal Environmental Pollution.

READ MORE

Cardinal Pell brands convictions ‘serious injustice’ after he is cleared of abuse

More on this topic

Hazardous waste firm in Dublin prosecuted by EPA in relation to liquid mercury records Hazardous waste firm in Dublin prosecuted by EPA in relation to liquid mercury records

Environmental group criticises Government for Shannon LNG terminalEnvironmental group criticises Government for Shannon LNG terminal

Irish rivers could lose 30% of existing water levels due to climate change - reportIrish rivers could lose 30% of existing water levels due to climate change - report

Oral hearing into Irish Cement plans to burn waste at Limerick baseOral hearing into Irish Cement plans to burn waste at Limerick base

BeachwatchCornwallDevonEnvironmentKentLitterMarine Conservation SocietyTOPIC: Environment

More in this Section

Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas dies aged 86Canadian actress and activist Shirley Douglas dies aged 86

Firefighters work to contain forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear siteFirefighters work to contain forest fires near Chernobyl nuclear site

Grocery workers get recognition for vital work and risks they face during crisisGrocery workers get recognition for vital work and risks they face during crisis

Taliban claim peace deal with US in Afghanistan is being violatedTaliban claim peace deal with US in Afghanistan is being violated


Lifestyle

From DIY face masks to luxurious manicures, these will leave you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated.10 at-home beauty treatments to feel like you’re at a spa

Psychologist Dr Meg Arroll tells Liz Connor how to avoid feeling ‘trapped in’ while distancing yourself from others.How to avoid cabin fever while in self-isolation

Feeling a tad claustrophobic at home? Try some handy hacks for freeing up space, says Sam Wylie-Harris.6 ways to make your home feel more spacious

Buy everything on our shopping list and you have all you need to create five meals. Want to make just one of the dishes? Then follow Michelle Darmody’s colour-coded guide — for the Day One dinner, buy the ingredients marked with a red circle and so on.One list, five meals: Michelle Darmody sorts you our with a week's worth of food

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 4, 2020

  • 12
  • 22
  • 23
  • 29
  • 38
  • 44
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »