News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

England's Duke of Kent ‘involved in car accident’

Saturday, June 15, 2019 - 09:40 AM

England's Duke of Kent has been involved in a car accident, according to reports.

The Queen of England's 83-year-old cousin was driving a Jaguar when he collided with another car in Sussex earlier this month, according to the MailOnline.

Olivia Fellows, 21, claims her Mini was written off in the incident on the A27 near Brighton on June 2.

The University of Sussex student told the MailOnline: “I was driving north at 60mph and suddenly the Jaguar pulled out in front of me.

“He shot across the road, but it was so close that if I hadn’t emergency braked I would have gone straight into the middle of his car.”

Miss Fellows says her car went into a spin before hitting the central reservation.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “A royal household vehicle was involved indirectly in a collision on June 2.

“All the relevant details have been passed to the police.”

READ MORE

Hong Kong leader suspends unpopular extradition bill indefinitely

- Press Association

More on this topic

Mark Ronson sorry for throwing up at Tom Cruise’s wedding

More than 100 gardaí committed breaches of discipline last year

The Kieran Shannon Interview: The wonder of Jamie Wall

Runaway golf cart injures spectators at US Open

Duke of KentRoyal

More in this Section

Police video shows man falling from Tulsa bridge after chase

Victims of Grenfell Tower tragedy remembered in silence two years on

UN says Ebola not yet a global emergency

Stop mistakenly using the c-word to say my name, Jeremy Hunt tells broadcasters


Lifestyle

What next for Madonna?

Lindsay Woods: 'My forgetfulness results in a new version of the Walk of Shame'

Deep freeze: Understanding the perma frost that is frozen shoulder

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 12, 2019

    • 7
    • 14
    • 24
    • 27
    • 35
    • 38
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »