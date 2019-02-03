NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

England records coldest night of winter so far as temperatures dip to minus 11.7C

Sunday, February 03, 2019 - 07:59 AM

England has seen its coldest night of the winter so far as temperatures tumbled across the UK.

A low of minus 11.7C was recorded at Chillingham Barns in Northumberland, the Met Office said shortly after 5am on Sunday.

In Scotland, a low of minus 12.6C was seen at Braemar in the Highlands, although it was a few degrees off the minus 15.4C seen there on Thursday.

Elsewhere on Sunday morning, the coldest spot in Wales was at Swyddffynnon in Dyfed, where minus 6.5C was seen, while in Northern Ireland the lowest temperature recorded was minus 2.6C in Katesbridge, Co Down.

Forecasters earlier said there was the potential for a low of minus 16C to be seen in eastern Scotland overnight following a blast of cold weather than brought severe disruption to large parts of the country.

Several weather warnings have been issued for Sunday and Monday mornings, although some respite is expected with milder conditions moving in at the start of the week.

Wintry weather has caused disruption across the UK (Gareth Fuller/PA)

- Press Association


