News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Engineers put 120-year-old lighthouse on wheels to save it from North Sea erosion

Engineers put 120-year-old lighthouse on wheels to save it from North Sea erosion
By Press Association
Tuesday, October 22, 2019 - 11:17 AM

A 120-year-old lighthouse in north-western Denmark has been put on wheels and rails in a bid to move it more than 250ft away from the North Sea amid the threat of coastal erosion.

When the 76ft Rubjerg Knude lighthouse was first lit in 1900, it was roughly 650ft from the coast in Jutland. Now it is only about 20ft away.

Local mayor Arne Boelt said “many things can go wrong” in moving the defunct lighthouse, which weighs about 1,000 tonnes and sits on top of a cliff 200ft above sea level.

He added: “But it’s worth the risk … the alternative would to dismantle the lighthouse.”

The move is scheduled to take 10 hours, at a speed of 26ft per hour.

Environment minister Lea Wermelin has called the white, square lighthouse “a national treasure” to explain why her ministry spent five million kroner (€668,000) to save it.

Engineers put 120-year-old lighthouse on wheels to save it from North Sea erosion

Mr Boelt and the town of Hjoerring also have chipped in to foot the bill.

The lighthouse finished operating in 1968 and was briefly turned into a museum, including an exhibit about the structure’s struggle against sand drift.

In the end, it was closed as shifting sands slowly buried the two buildings next to the lighthouse, although the lighthouse still gets more than 250,000 visitors each year.

The move was broadcast live on major Danish news outlets.

Engineers put 120-year-old lighthouse on wheels to save it from North Sea erosion

In 2008, a nearby church was dismantled to prevent it from falling into the sea. The Romanesque Maarup Church, built on a cliff around 1250, was picked for scenes in Babette’s Feast, which in 1987 became the first Danish film to win the Oscar for best foreign language film.

READ MORE

Trudeau wins second term as Canadian prime minister

Rubjerg Knude LighthouseDenmark

More in this Section

Brexit delay still possible, Tusk tells UK MPs preparing to vote on Johnson’s dealBrexit delay still possible, Tusk tells UK MPs preparing to vote on Johnson’s deal

US troops leaving Syria ‘cannot stay in Iraq’US troops leaving Syria ‘cannot stay in Iraq’

Trudeau wins second term as Canadian prime ministerTrudeau wins second term as Canadian prime minister

Police sending officers to US to interview suspect in Harry Dunn deathPolice sending officers to US to interview suspect in Harry Dunn death


Lifestyle

We catch up with Bushmills’ master distiller, who tells Sam Wylie-Harris more about this liquid gold.Irish whiskey masterclass: 11 things you need to know

Temples, beaches, and several nations with new names.From Bhutan to Costa Rica, Lonely Planet reveals its top countries to visit in 2020

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine offers guidance to a woman who’s unsure how to manage her mother’s dying wishes.Ask a counsellor: ‘Is it appropriate to notify my mother’s friends of her death by email?’

‘The Big Yin’ talks to Luke Rix-Standing about living with Parkinson’s, the power of forgiveness, and why he will never, ever stop swearing.Billy Connolly: ‘You don’t wake up famous, you wake up scratching yourself like everybody else’

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »