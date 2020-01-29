News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Engineers design bionic ‘heart’ that beats like the real thing

Engineers design bionic ‘heart’ that beats like the real thing
By Press Association
Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 07:21 PM

A bionic “heart” that simulates the beating motion of the real thing has been developed by scientists.

Engineers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) say their so-called biorobotic hybrid device could be used for testing artificial valves and other cardiac devices such as pacemakers and defibrillators without the need for animal tests.

Dr Ellen Roche, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at MIT and one of the study authors, said: “Regulatory testing of cardiac devices requires many fatigue tests and animal tests.

“[The new device] could realistically represent what happens in a real heart, to reduce the amount of animal testing or iterate the design more quickly.”

The team also believe their findings, published in the journal Science Robotics, could one day be used to develop artificial hearts for humans.

Dr Chris Nyugen, of Massachusetts General Hospital’s Cardiovascular Research Centre and co-lead author on the study, said: “With further tissue engineering, we could potentially see the biorobotic hybrid heart be used as an artificial heart – a very needed potential solution given the global heart failure epidemic where millions of people are at the mercy of a competitive heart transplant list.”

A preserved heart muscle (1) is removed and replaced with a soft synthetic myocardium (2). The two structures (3) are bonded using a newly developed adhesive, TissueSil (4). The resulting piece is the biohybrid heart containing the preserved heart structures and synthetic heart muscle (5) (Clara Park/MIT)
A preserved heart muscle (1) is removed and replaced with a soft synthetic myocardium (2). The two structures (3) are bonded using a newly developed adhesive, TissueSil (4). The resulting piece is the biohybrid heart containing the preserved heart structures and synthetic heart muscle (5) (Clara Park/MIT)

The team developed a robotic myocardium – the muscular outer tissue of the heart – and wrapped it around a pig’s inner heart like “bubble wrap” using a tissue silicone adhesive they designed called TissueSil.

The artificial muscles of the robotic myocardium were able to mimic the pattern of the heart’s natural muscle fibres, acting together to squeeze and twist the inner heart, similar to the way a real heart beats and pumps blood.

Dr Roche added: “The device is a real biological heart whose tough muscle tissue has been replaced with a soft robotic matrix of artificial heart muscles, resembling bubble wrap.”

The team say they can control the heart rate, contractility and stroke volume of their bionic heart to simulate a diseased heart.

The researchers believe this type of modelling can be used to help designers test cardiac devices such as prosthetic heart valves, pacemakers and defibrillators.

Dr Nyugen said: “Imagine that a patient before cardiac device implantation could have their heart scanned, and then clinicians could tune the device to perform optimally in the patient well before the surgery.”

READ MORE

‘Never too late’: Scientists find how quitting smoking reduces lung cancer risk

More on this topic

Over 130,000 blood donations made across Ireland last yearOver 130,000 blood donations made across Ireland last year

Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?Beyond Dry January: Is it time to reassess our relationship with alcohol in the longer term?

Can you ‘biohack’ your period?Can you ‘biohack’ your period?

Expert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisisExpert says Ireland experiencing a hidden allergy health crisis

Biohybrid heartBionic heartMITRoboticsTOPIC: Health

More in this Section

450 jobs to go as BBC cuts news services including 5Live and Newsnight450 jobs to go as BBC cuts news services including 5Live and Newsnight

Two more accusers to testify against Harvey WeinsteinTwo more accusers to testify against Harvey Weinstein

Man accused of killing British police officer asks for trial to be in PakistanMan accused of killing British police officer asks for trial to be in Pakistan

Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997Boeing posts first annual loss since 1997


Lifestyle

They’re still a fairly new phenomenon on the interiors scene, but the growing popularity of listening to podcasts has provided us with an easy-to-access source of ideas and advice, writes Carol O’Callaghan.Listen and learn: How podcasts can help you source cool interiors ideas

Live your cheese dream for one night only.Video: The world’s first cheese hotel has opened its doors

For Galway-based nature lover and grandmother, Marion Edler-Burke, forest-walking is balm for the soul.Parents for the Planet: It’s revitalising to see the wood and the trees

Working outside in your front garden can help people meet and encourage neighbours to become friends, says Hannah Stephenson.How your garden can help you make new friends

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 25, 2020

  • 11
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 35
  • 40
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »