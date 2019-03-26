NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Engine problems blamed for cruise ship ordeal during storm off Norway

Tuesday, March 26, 2019 - 02:47 PM

The Norwegian pilot on the cruise ship carrying more than 1,300 people that was caught in a fierce storm off the coast of Norway has said the situation worsened when engine problems appeared.

Inge Lockert told the Vesteraalen newspaper that “everything went as it should until we got engine problems”.

“It was a very big team effort,” he told the daily.

“When we got the engine running again, we realised we were going to save ourselves.”

Some of the remaining passengers look out (Svein Ove Ekornesvag/AP)

The ship, Viking Sky, made a mayday call on Saturday afternoon after the engine failures.

Five helicopters winched off 479 passengers, and the airlift evacuation went well into Sunday.

The operation was halted later Sunday when the ship’s engines restarted and the vessel limped into a nearby port with the remaining 900 passengers onboard.

A total of 36 people was admitted in local hospitals and as of Tuesday, one person was in critical but stable condition in an intensive care ward.

Seven others were expected to be discharged later on Tuesday, hospital officials said.

Helicopters fly over the cruise ship Viking Sky after it sent out a mayday signal (AP)

Mr Lockert was one of two pilots from the Norwegian Coastal Administration who boarded the ship on Saturday to help the crew take the ship into port, the Vesteraalen daily said.

Only Mr Lockert has spoken publicly.

The identity of the captain, a Finn, is not known.

On Monday, Norwegian officials said they have opened an investigation into the ordeal.

The ship was on a 12-day cruise along Norway’s coast before its scheduled arrival on Tuesday in Britain.

The passengers were mostly an English-speaking mix of American, British, Canadian, New Zealand and Australian citizens.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Norway investigating ‘high risk’ decision to expose cruise ship to storm

Woman films dramatic footage of avalanche crashing towards house in Norway

Salvage workers begin recovery of Norwegian frigate that sank after collision

Kidnappers demand ransom for wife of Norwegian billionaire

KEYWORDS

CruiseNorway

More in this Section

Israel hits targets across Gaza after rocket attack

Democrats demand release of full Mueller report

All the key announcements from Apple’s live event

Stormy Daniels' lawyer Avenatti charged with trying to extort millions from Nike


Lifestyle

Soya, oat or almond? 4 of the most popular milk alternatives explained

This is how your menstrual cycle can help inform your workout

Totally fabricated: How textiles can revatalise your home

25 years on: Do you recall where you were when you heard the news of Kurt Cobain's death?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »