News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19

Empty beds at Wuhan hospitals amid signs of hope in fight against Covid-19
By Press Association
Wednesday, March 04, 2020 - 11:07 AM

A Beijing-based intensive care doctor now working in Wuhan, the city at the epicentre of China’s Covid-19 outbreak, says designated hospitals in the city are seeing an increasing number of empty beds after a large number of virus patients were discharged.

Du Bin added, however, that there is always the possibility of another spike in new cases.

Nurses assemble plastic face shields at a hospital in Wuhan (AP)
Nurses assemble plastic face shields at a hospital in Wuhan (AP)

Dr Du said on Wednesday that a major cause of deaths in younger patients may have been the prolonged application of certain high-dosage treatments that ended up causing more harm than good.

Cao Bin, a doctor specialising in respiratory research who is also currently in Wuhan, told reporters: “The war is not over.”

Dr Cao said Chinese researchers have led initial clinical trials of two anti-viral drugs and will soon share the results of the trials with the World Health Organisation.

READ MORE

Virus expert: Policymakers will have to make difficult decisions about coronavirus

More on this topic

Coronavirus: What should I do if I have symptoms?Coronavirus: What should I do if I have symptoms?

Call to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreakCall to 'curtail' travel to Italy amid coronavirus outbreak

Vunipola available for Saracens despite England absence over coronavirus fearsVunipola available for Saracens despite England absence over coronavirus fears

Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19Arlene Foster and Michelle O’Neill to attend emergency meetings on Covid-19

ChinacoronavirusCovid-19WuhanTOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Man charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiryMan charged with immigration offence in Essex lorry deaths inquiry

US Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidencyUS Supreme Court to examine first significant abortion case of Trump presidency

US targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace dealUS targets Taliban forces in first strike since peace deal

Clashes erupt on Greek-Turkish border as migrants seek entryClashes erupt on Greek-Turkish border as migrants seek entry


Lifestyle

Want to work on your phone boundaries? Abi Jackson talks to some experts.How to have a healthier relationship with your phone

It is the responsibility of those who believe in equality to learn and speak the language of equality. ‘Male’ and ‘female’ do not suffice, says Dr Úna KealyDr Úna Kealy: My terms for gender are as diverse as our ways of identifying

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »