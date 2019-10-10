News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Empire State Building shows off new observatory

By Press Association
Thursday, October 10, 2019 - 08:51 PM

The observatory atop the Empire State Building has a dizzying new look with floor-to-ceiling, 360-degree windows 102 floors above New York City.

The remodelled observatory was unveiled today before opening to the public on Saturday.

More than four million annual visitors will get a bird’s-eye view of the city and nearby states.

People look at the south view in the 102nd floor Observatory of the Empire State Building (Richard Drew/AP)
The 58 US dollar cost (€53) to get to the observatory at 1,250 feet above Fifth Avenue has not changed.

The building also has remodelled its famous open-air observatory on the 86th floor.

It was a four-year project costing 165 million dollars (€150m).

