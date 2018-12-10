NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Emmerdale actor denies attacking pensioner

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 11:59 AM

Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon has denied allegations he attacked a pensioner.

Jordon, who plays Daz Spencer in the Yorkshire-based ITV soap, pleaded not guilty during a brief appearance at Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester.

The 53-year-old actor, who has also starred in TV series Heartbeat, denies wounding and common assault against a 68-year-old man, Andy Potts, who suffered injuries including a bite in the incident on July 1 which began in a pub in Oldham.

Andy Potts (Peter Byrne/PA)

Most of the hearing was taken up with administrative matters, including discussion of CCTV and police bodycam footage, ahead of a trial, now scheduled for July 29 next year.

Judge Mark Savill granted Jordon, of Tamewater Court, Dobcross, Oldham, unconditional bail until his trial.

- Press Association


