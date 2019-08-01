News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Emmerdale actor ‘bit pensioner’s face in panic and fear’

Emmerdale actor ‘bit pensioner’s face in panic and fear’
Mark Jordon
By Press Association
Thursday, August 01, 2019 - 02:41 PM

Emmerdale actor Mark Jordon has told a UK court he bit a pensioner’s face in “panic and fear” after being attacked by him.

The 54-year-old, who plays Daz Spencer in the soap, told his trial at Manchester’s Minshull Street Crown Court he had been attacked by 68-year-old Andrew Potts in the street in Oldham on July 1 following an earlier row in a beer garden.

Mr Potts has told the court Jordon bit him to the thumb, hand and eyebrow after threatening to kill him.

Giving evidence on Thursday, Jordon said Mr Potts, who had punched him in the nose during the row outside the Farrars Arms, kicked him in the groin and they both fell to the floor in the road.

Andrew Potts (Peter Byrne/PA)
Andrew Potts (Peter Byrne/PA)

He claimed Mr Potts had pulled at his hair and ears, then put his hand inside Jordon’s mouth, “fish hooking” him.

Jordon said he bit down on Mr Potts’s thumb as a “natural reaction” to having his hand inside his mouth.

The actor said he was then able to get up but Mr Potts fractured his wrist with a kick and the pair fell to the floor again.

Describing the moment when he bit Mr Potts’s eyebrow, he said: “Just sheer panic and fear and he had pulled me so close at one point I was worried I was going to get more injuries than I already had.

“It looked like he was snarling so I was worried he was maybe going to try to retaliate with a bite.

“I did exactly what he was going to do.

“It was not planned, regretful and in the moment. It was pure instinct.”

The court heard a row had started between Jordon and Mr Potts in the beer garden after comments were made about Jordon’s daughter Poppy, 18.

The former Heartbeat actor said he heard Mr Potts’s partner Rosalind O’Neill say she hoped his daughter used a condom after seeing her flirting with a boy.

He said he was “calm” when he spoke to Mrs O’Neill, who apologised, but claimed Mr Potts then called his fiancee Laura Norton, who plays Kerry Wyatt in Emmerdale, a “stupid f****** woman” and told her to shut up.

Mark Jordon and his partner Laura Norton (Jacob King/PA)
Mark Jordon and his partner Laura Norton (Jacob King/PA)

Jordon added: “He said that my daughter was being a slag.”

He said Mr Potts went on to say he had video of his daughter and would put it on YouTube.

Jordon told the court: “I asked him to delete it and I tried to go towards him to get to see the footage and to delete it from his phone.”

Mr Potts and Mrs O’Neill left the pub following the row but Jordon said he saw them walking back in that direction as he travelled home in a taxi a short while later and got out to approach them.

Miss Norton, 36, sat in the public gallery alongside former co-star Charlie Hardwick, who played Valerie Pollard in Emmerdale, as Jordon gave his evidence.

He was asked by Robert Smith, prosecuting, about CCTV footage of him being held back by Miss Norton as the row broke out in the beer garden.

He said: “She was trying to remind me I was on screen the next day.”

Asked about Mr Potts’s claims he had taken cocaine that evening, Jordon said: “It’s rubbish.”

The actor, of Tamewater Court, Dobcross, Oldham, denies affray, unlawfully wounding Mr Potts and the assault by beating of Mrs O’Neill.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Dark chocolate could boost mood and fight depression, study suggests

More on this topic

Rapper ASAP Rocky tells ‘assault’ trial he sought to avoid conflictRapper ASAP Rocky tells ‘assault’ trial he sought to avoid conflict

Arthritis sufferer using cannabis to treat his pain avoids jail for possessing 5.5kgs of the drugArthritis sufferer using cannabis to treat his pain avoids jail for possessing 5.5kgs of the drug

DJ escapes jail; Court hears he hid heroin in his buttocksDJ escapes jail; Court hears he hid heroin in his buttocks

Judge orders defendant be admitted to psychiatric unitJudge orders defendant be admitted to psychiatric unit

EmmerdaleMark JordonOldhamTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Russian military called in to fight Siberian forest firesRussian military called in to fight Siberian forest fires

Family pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placementFamily pays tribute to ‘adventurous’ teenager who died on Madagascar placement

Second person dies from Ebola in Congo citySecond person dies from Ebola in Congo city

Scientists produce cancer-fighting substance from common daisy-like flowerScientists produce cancer-fighting substance from common daisy-like flower


Lifestyle

Attract three key insects and you’ll find you’ve made some really helpful friends, writes Fiann Ó Nualláin Three key insects you should attract to your garden now

When it comes to exercising after having a baby, it’s important to start at your own pace and build it up, says Aoife HearneReady to bounce back? When exercising after having a baby, start at your own pace and build it up

Solo dining is not to be sniffed at, food writer Felicity Cloake tells Ella Walker.Why you should try the decadent art of eating alone at a restaurant

Overtourism is a growing problem, so why not try something new? Sarah Marshall recommends alternatives to popular hot spots.6 bucket-list destination swaps to beat the crowds

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »