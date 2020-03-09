News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Emmanuel Macron walks the walk as he urges ‘proportionate’ Covid-19 action

Emmanuel Macron walks the walk as he urges ‘proportionate’ Covid-19 action
Monday, March 09, 2020 - 02:05 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron have taken a walk on Paris’ Champs-Elysees avenue to send a message of confidence to the French economy amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The French president walked hand-in-hand with his wife on the street known for luxury shopping and stylish living but maintained a one-metre security distance from others during the walk on Monday.

Mr Macron said: “I’m shaking hands using my heart” as he waved at people.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visit a bakery chain (Yoan Valat/AP)
French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron visit a bakery chain (Yoan Valat/AP)

Mr Macron asked some shopkeepers and a taxi driver whether they have seen business decline and promised to support companies.

He said: “It’s important to have a response that corresponds to the risk as analysed by scientists.”

Mr Macron added that the measures France adopts to stem the outbreak must be “proportionate” and he added: “We cannot shutdown the country but we need to protect the most fragile people.”

coronavirusCovid-19Emmanuel MacronTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders clash in state won unexpectedly by Trump in 2016Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders clash in state won unexpectedly by Trump in 2016

Passengers stuck on coronavirus-hit cruise ship to be allowed to leavePassengers stuck on coronavirus-hit cruise ship to be allowed to leave

Pope celebrates mass on his own and prays for those infected by Covid-19Pope celebrates mass on his own and prays for those infected by Covid-19

Murder trial begins for four suspects in shooting down of MH17 flightMurder trial begins for four suspects in shooting down of MH17 flight


Lifestyle

Don’t let the sun go down on me (until I’ve got my camera ready).The world’s greatest places to watch the sunset – according to travel journalists

The two-metre rule was gleefully ignored in Cork at the weekend as Girl Band played a storming set that embellished their reputation as the most interesting – and possibly the best – group in the country at the moment.REVIEW: Girl Band were magnificent at Cyprus Avenue in Cork

He says that he doesn’t want to lie about his feelings. He doesn’t pay compliments but I wonder is this normal? Is saying he loves me that important? (In reality he does but isn’t sure what love is.) We are in our late 40s, but he won’t commit to a future. I can understand why, but is it OK to live like this?Dear Louise: My partner of five years doesn't love me but we still live together

The well-publicised deer cull in Killarney National Park could boost calls for similar action against grey seals which, fishermen claim, are now out of control because of population growth and are damaging livelihoods.Seals part of Blaskets heritage and must be protected

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »