Emmanuel Macron says he hopes injured protester, 73, acquires ‘wisdom’

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has said he hopes a 73-year-old yellow vest protester, who suffered serious head injuries after being charged by police in Nice, gains “wisdom” over the incident.

Anti-globalisation activist Genevieve Legay remains in hospital on Monday after police advanced aggressively on people defying a protest ban on Saturday.

A reporter saw Ms Legay, who was waving a rainbow flag marked Peace, fall to the pavement, blood spilling from her head. Anti-globalisation activist Genevieve Legay (Claude Paris/PA)

In an interview published in Nice Matin on Monday, Mr Macron suggested Ms Legay did not behave “responsibly”, saying that “fragile” people should not attend “places that are defined as prohibited”.

He added: “I wish her a speedy recovery, and perhaps a form of wisdom.”

At least 2,000 people have been injured in yellow vest protest violence.

