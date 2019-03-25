NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»world

Emmanuel Macron says he hopes injured protester, 73, acquires ‘wisdom’

Monday, March 25, 2019 - 10:52 AM

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has said he hopes a 73-year-old yellow vest protester, who suffered serious head injuries after being charged by police in Nice, gains “wisdom” over the incident.

Anti-globalisation activist Genevieve Legay remains in hospital on Monday after police advanced aggressively on people defying a protest ban on Saturday.

A reporter saw Ms Legay, who was waving a rainbow flag marked Peace, fall to the pavement, blood spilling from her head.

Anti-globalisation activist Genevieve Legay (Claude Paris/PA)

In an interview published in Nice Matin on Monday, Mr Macron suggested Ms Legay did not behave “responsibly”, saying that “fragile” people should not attend “places that are defined as prohibited”.

He added: “I wish her a speedy recovery, and perhaps a form of wisdom.”

At least 2,000 people have been injured in yellow vest protest violence.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Ban on yellow vest protests in Paris, Bordeaux and Toulouse areas

Yellow vest protesters set fire to Paris bank amid renewed rioting

French yellow vest protesters return to streets

'Macron is contemptuous,' says co-ordinator as yellow vest protests continue for 16th straight weekend

KEYWORDS

FranceYellow vest

More in this Section

Israel mobilises troops in Gaza following rocket attack

Mueller finds no evidence of Trump collusion with Russia

UK Labour’s general secretary diagnosed with breast cancer

Anti-junta party claims victory as Thai election results delayed


Lifestyle

Sleeping next to a loud snorer? Here’s how to finally get some peace at night

Seven blissful places to go on a mother-daughter date this weekend

Appliance of Science: Why do we age?

Why anis don’t put all eggs in one basket

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 23, 2019

    • 9
    • 10
    • 23
    • 29
    • 42
    • 47
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »