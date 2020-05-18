News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Elvis Presley’s Graceland reopening with new Covid-19 safety measures

Monday, May 18, 2020 - 09:28 AM

Elvis Presley’s Graceland says it will reopen on Thursday after it shut down tours and exhibits due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

The tourist attraction in Memphis, Tennessee, said on Sunday that it has adjusted its tours, and restaurant and retail operations, since it closed in March.

The Memphis tourist attraction is centred on the life and career of the late rock n’ roll great.

Elvis Presley (Elvis Presley Enterprises/PA)
Elvis Presley (Elvis Presley Enterprises/PA)

It annually attracts more than 600,000 visitors, including international travellers, Elvis Presley Enterprises said.

Graceland said in a news release that it is reducing tours of Presley’s former home-turned-museum to 25% capacity, requiring employees and encouraging visitors to wear face masks, and limiting restaurant capacities to 50%.

Temperature checks for guests and employees will be implemented and hand-sanitising stations are being installed, Graceland said.

“We are helping Memphis and Tennessee to get back to some sense of normality,” said Joel Weinshanker, managing partner of Graceland Holdings, in a statement.


