News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Elon Musk says he did not intend to accuse British diver of being a paedophile

Elon Musk says he did not intend to accuse British diver of being a paedophile
By Press Association
Tuesday, September 17, 2019 - 11:47 AM

Elon Musk has said he never intended to accuse a British diver of paedophilia, arguing he was instead suggesting he was a “creepy old man”.

The tech billionaire is being sued by Vernon Unsworth, who helped with the perilous underwater rescue of young football players trapped in a Thailand cave.

After Mr Unsworth dismissed Musk’s offer of help as a publicity stunt, the Tesla CEO called him “pedo guy” in a tweet.

Mr Unsworth, who denies the allegations, sued Musk for defamation. After failing to have the lawsuit dismissed, lawyers acting on behalf of Musk have now argued the term “pedo guy” was not an accusation of being a paedophile.

Elon Musk has defended himself in a lawsuit from a British diver (Brian Lawless/PA)
Elon Musk has defended himself in a lawsuit from a British diver (Brian Lawless/PA)

In documents submitted in a California court, lawyers say “pedo guy” was a “common insult” used during Musk’s upbringing in South Africa and he thought it was synonymous with “creepy old man” and “aimed at insulting one’s appearance and demeanour”.

The legal documents add: “There is no evidence that Mr Musk intended or believed that his July 15 tweets, that Mr Unsworth was ‘sus’ or ‘pedo guy’, would be interpreted as fact.

“To the contrary, the evidence is that Mr Musk believed and intended his statements to be read as what they were: bare insults.”

Musk had sent additional tweets after the “pedo guy” post, including one saying he would bet someone a “signed dollar” the alleged accusation was true.

British diver Vernon Unsworth is suing Elon Musk (David Mirzoeff/PA)
British diver Vernon Unsworth is suing Elon Musk (David Mirzoeff/PA)

The lawsuit also reveals Musk hired a private investigator to probe Mr Unsworth’s background.

His lawyers argue his tweet cannot be defamatory because the statement was not made with “malice”, a requirement of the US constitution’s First Amendment.

The row between Musk and Mr Unsworth began after the diver dismissed his offer to help and said he could “stick his submarine where it hurts” on July 13 last year.

Musk responded by accusing him of being a “pedo”. He later deleted the tweet.

Mr Unsworth, 64, has a “significant other” in Thailand, a 40-year-old woman, according to the lawsuit, which asks for 75,000 US dollars (€68,000).

He started going to Thailand in 2011, where he explored and mapped caves, the documents said.

In June, Mr Unsworth, a financial consultant, was made an MBE  for his service to cave diving.

The defamation trial is scheduled for December 2.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Trump is ‘corruption in the flesh’, presidential contender Warren says

More on this topic

Local documentary on Clare’s Thai cave rescue hero Jim Warny beats international competition to radio awardLocal documentary on Clare’s Thai cave rescue hero Jim Warny beats international competition to radio award

Thai cave boys mark year rescue ordeal anniversary with Buddhist ceremonyThai cave boys mark year rescue ordeal anniversary with Buddhist ceremony

Tesla boss Musk faces trial for insulting British diver in Thai cave rescueTesla boss Musk faces trial for insulting British diver in Thai cave rescue

Thai cave diver: 'We were just normal people' until rescue missionThai cave diver: 'We were just normal people' until rescue mission

cave rescueElon MuskThailandVernon UnsworthTOPIC: Thai Cave Rescue

More in this Section

Bombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rallyBombing kills 24 at Afghan president’s rally

Iran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensionsIran closes door on talks with US amid Saudi oil attack tensions

Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?Who are the key players involved in Britain's Supreme Court prorogation case?

Supreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of ParliamentSupreme Court to hear appeals over Boris Johnson’s suspension of Parliament


Lifestyle

Columnist and trained counsellor Fiona Caine advises a 20-something man who isn’t having any luck meeting women in bars and clubs.Ask a counsellor: ‘Neither me or my mates have had a date for years – what are we doing wrong?’

As Aussie beer and cider brand Gayle launches in the UK, Abi Jackson finds out more from co-founder Virginia Buckworth.‘Brewed with love’: How new Aussie brand Gayle is putting ‘gay ale’ on the world drinks map

Frédérique Lecomte uses drama to help child soldiers, as well as other victims and perpetrators in conflict zones, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Healing power of theatre

With two drum kits and three guitars, Thumper really do live up to their name, writes Ellie O’Byrne.Happy to be part of the rock revival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, September 14, 2019

  • 16
  • 21
  • 24
  • 30
  • 31
  • 43
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »