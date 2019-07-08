News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Elizabeth Warren says she has raised $19.1m for presidential run

Monday, July 08, 2019 - 07:33 PM

Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren has raised $19.1m in the second quarter, her campaign says.

The impressive haul cements her status in the top tier of Democratic presidential candidates and a leading voice of the party’s liberal base.

The Massachusetts senator’s fundraising leaves her behind only South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and former vice president Joe Biden.

Ms Warren outperformed Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, her closest rival who is also vying for liberal voters and is the only other candidate to join Ms Warren in shunning high-dollar fundraisers.

The winner of the crowded race for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination is expected to duel for the keys to the White House with Donald Trump in November 2020.

- Press Association

