News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Elizabeth Warren considers who to back after quitting White House race

Elizabeth Warren considers who to back after quitting White House race
Thursday, March 05, 2020 - 04:20 PM

Elizabeth Warren, who electrified progressives with her “plan for everything” and strong message of economic populism, dropped out of the Democratic presidential race on Thursday, according to a person familiar with her plans.

The exit came days after the onetime frontrunner could not win a single Super Tuesday state, not even her own.

The Massachusetts senator has spoken with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden, the leading candidates in the race, according to their campaigns.

She is assessing who would best uphold her agenda.

Ms Warren’s exit extinguished hopes that Democrats would get another try at putting a woman up against President Donald Trump.

Elizabeth Warren with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Elizabeth Warren with Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)

For much of the past year, her campaign had all the markers of success, robust poll numbers, impressive fundraising and a sprawling political infrastructure that featured staffers on the ground across the country.

She was squeezed out, though, by Mr Sanders, who had an immovable base of voters she needed to advance.

Ms Warren never finished higher than third in the first four states and was routed on Super Tuesday, failing to win any of the 14 states voting and coming an embarrassing third in Massachusetts, behind Mr Biden and Mr Sanders.

Her exit from the race following Senator Amy Klobuchar’s departure leaves the Democratic field with just one female candidate: Hawaii Representative Tulsi Gabbard, who has collected only one delegate toward the nomination.

It was an unexpected twist for a party that had used the votes and energy of women to retake control of the House, primarily with female candidates, just two years ago.

Mr Trump, who will face the Democratic nominee in November’s election, wasted little time in taunting the woman he has called Pocahontas because of her contested claims of Native American ancestry.

The president tweeted: “Elizabeth ‘Pocahontas’ Warren, who was going nowhere except into Mini Mike’s (Bloomberg) head, just dropped out of the Democrat Primary…Three days to late. She cost Crazy Bernie (Sanders), at least, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Texas. Probably cost him the nomination! Came in third in Mass.”

2020Donald TrumpElectionElizabeth WarrenTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Joe Biden’s hopes soar as Mike Bloomberg quits and endorses him for White HouseJoe Biden’s hopes soar as Mike Bloomberg quits and endorses him for White House

Bloomberg quits White House race, backs Joe BidenBloomberg quits White House race, backs Joe Biden

Coronavirus: UK cases jump to 85 as fears of an epidemic growCoronavirus: UK cases jump to 85 as fears of an epidemic grow

Johnson ‘sticking by’ Patel amid fresh bullying allegationsJohnson ‘sticking by’ Patel amid fresh bullying allegations


Lifestyle

Ahead of World Book Day on March 5, Áilín Quinlan picks out some of the new releases — and some beloved classics — for kids. Plus we look ahead to what’s coming down the line in adult fictionPage turners for every bookworm: Our picks to mark World Book Day

As kids across the world dress up as their favourite characters, here are a few new books for different ages to add to their shelves.5 children’s books for your kids on World Book Day

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, March 4, 2020

  • 1
  • 7
  • 10
  • 12
  • 24
  • 34
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »