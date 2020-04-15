News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Elizabeth Warren becomes latest former presidential rival to back Joe Biden

Wednesday, April 15, 2020 - 02:41 PM

Elizabeth Warren has become the latest of Joe Biden’s onetime Democratic rivals to back the former vice president as the party moves to project unity against Donald Trump going into the November election.

The Massachusetts senator rose to brief front-runner status in the Democratic race last autumn, but suspended her campaign last month after a disappointing Super Tuesday that included a third-place finish in her home state.

She left the race without immediately endorsing Mr Biden or her fellow progressive Bernie Sanders, but the dynamics changed substantially in subsequent weeks, with the race on hiatus amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Sanders dropped out last week and endorsed Mr Biden within six days, hoping to persuade his progressive supporters to warm to the more centrist candidate.

Former president Barack Obama followed suit on Tuesday, and then Ms Warren, in a move that could fuel speculation that Mr Biden could choose her as a running mate.

She made no mention of that possibility in announcing her endorsement, instead saying in a statement that Biden “grew up on the ragged edge of the middle class”. That phrase that was a centrepiece of her own campaign and referred to her upbringing in Oklahoma.

Ms Warren also referred to the pandemic by tweeting: “In this moment of crisis, it’s more important than ever that the next president restores Americans’ faith in good, effective government — and I’ve seen Joe Biden help our nation rebuild. Today, I’m proud to endorse @JoeBiden as President of the United States.”

Some of her allies note that, in the days before her endorsement, Mr Biden embraced some of the senator’s plans to combat coronavirus, including calls to cancel student debt and expand social security benefits during the crisis.

He has also adopted a plan she promoted as a candidate to overhaul the nation’s bankruptcy system.

In her statement, Ms Warren also referenced the pair’s sometimes rocky relationship. They clashed in 2005, when Mr Biden was a Delaware senator and Ms Warren was a Harvard Law School professor and bankruptcy expert, during a congressional hearing over a bankruptcy bill.

It was a scene that Mr Biden, as vice president, recalled when he swore Ms Warren into office eight years later.

“Joe Biden was there at the very moment I became a senator,” she wrote on Wednesday. “And when he did, he said ‘you gave me hell! And you’re gonna do a great job’.”

