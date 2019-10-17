Elijah Cumming, chairman of US committee investigating Trump, dies aged 68

The chairman of a Congress committee which investigated President Donald Trump has died aged 68.

Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings died early on Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore due to complications from long-standing health challenges, his office said.

Mr Cummings, who was the son of a farm labourer, was a formidable orator who passionately advocated for the poor in his district that encompassed a large portion of Baltimore.

As chairman of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, Mr Cummings led multiple investigations into Mr Trump’s governmental dealings.

The investigations angered the President, who criticised the congressman’s district in 2019 as a “rodent-infested mess” where “no human being would want to live”.

Mr Cummings responded that government officials must stop making “hateful, incendiary comments” that only serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems.