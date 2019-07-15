News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
‘Electricity from Scotland’s wind turbines could power homes in England’

Monday, July 15, 2019 - 12:01 AM

Electricity produced by wind turbines north of the border could power every home in Scotland and reach the North of England, according to new figures.

The wind power output hit a record high during the first six months of 2019, which could also power double the number of homes in Scotland.

Figures from Weather Energy indicate that the turbines provided enough electricity to power the equivalent of 4.47 million homes for the January to June period.

Up and down the country, we are all benefiting from cleaner energy and so is the climate

Robin Parker, WWF Scotland climate and energy policy manager, said: “These are amazing figures; Scotland’s wind energy revolution is clearly continuing to power ahead.

“Up and down the country, we are all benefiting from cleaner energy and so is the climate.

“These figures show harnessing Scotland’s plentiful onshore wind potential can provide clean, green electricity for millions of homes across not only Scotland, but England as well.

“It’s about time the UK Government stepped up and gave Scottish onshore wind a route to market.”

The output would power homes from the Isle of Harris to Harrogate in North Yorkshire, according to WWF.

Alex Wilcox Brooke, weather energy project manager at Severn Wye Energy Agency, said: “These figures really highlight the consistency of wind energy in Scotland and why it now plays a major part in the UK energy market.”

- Press Association

