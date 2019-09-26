News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Elderly British couple convicted after cocaine found in suitcases on cruise ship

By Press Association
Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 04:14 PM

A Portuguese court has convicted an elderly British couple of drug trafficking after police apprehended them on a cruise ship with 9kg (20lbs) of cocaine hidden in their suitcases.

The court sentenced the pair, who are in their seventies, to eight years in prison.

Their lawyer Susana Paisana said she will consider appealing against Thursday’s verdict.

Police arrested the couple last December in Lisbon, following contacts with Britain’s National Crime Agency.

Officers searched the couple’s cabin after their cruise ship from the Caribbean to Europe docked in Lisbon.

They said they found cocaine with a street value in Portugal of around 300,000 euros (£266,000) in four suitcases.

The couple reportedly told the court they had been duped into taking the suitcases by a Jamaican man.

- Press Association

