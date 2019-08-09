News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

El Paso shooting suspect ‘said he was targeting Mexicans’

El Paso shooting suspect ‘said he was targeting Mexicans’
By Press Association
Friday, August 09, 2019 - 07:55 PM

The 21-year-old man accused of carrying out the deadly mass shooting in El Paso, Texas, confessed after surrendering and said he had been targeting Mexicans, US police said.

El Paso Detective Adrian Garcia said in an arrest warrant affidavit that Patrick Crusius emerged with his hands up from a vehicle stopped at an intersection shortly after last Saturday’s attack and told officers: “I’m the shooter.”

He said Crusius later waived some of his legal rights and agreed to speak to detectives, telling them he was targeting Mexicans during his attack at a Walmart.

The mass shooting took place at a Walmart (John Locher/AP)
The mass shooting took place at a Walmart (John Locher/AP)

Twenty-two people were killed and about two dozen others were wounded.

Many of the dead had Latino last names and eight of them were Mexican nationals.

El Paso sits on the border with Mexico.

- Press Association

READ MORE

British PM ready to talk to EU leaders about border backstop alternatives – Gove

More on this topic

US Senate’s McConnell to consider gun background checks following mass shootingsUS Senate’s McConnell to consider gun background checks following mass shootings

Trump concludes visits to cities reeling from mass shootingsTrump concludes visits to cities reeling from mass shootings

Trump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unityTrump to visit Ohio city rocked by gun massacre amid calls for unity

Rise of the right built on hate and fearRise of the right built on hate and fear

El PasoTOPIC: US shootings

More in this Section

Eight in custody after Vietnamese teenager goes missing while visiting YorkEight in custody after Vietnamese teenager goes missing while visiting York

Scottish football club threatens to remove fans from games if they feed seagullsScottish football club threatens to remove fans from games if they feed seagulls

Indians plant 220 million trees in a single dayIndians plant 220 million trees in a single day

AI shows promise in telling types of breast cancer apartAI shows promise in telling types of breast cancer apart


Lifestyle

Time to dig out your old cowboy hat, because you’re going to need it.These are the fashion trends that are going to be big, according to Copenhagen Fashion Week

Katie Wright asks skincare pros for their handy tips.Seven ways to keep your hands looking youthful, according to experts

The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in the tourist trap that is Temple Bar, writes Caroline O’Donoghue.Raising the bar: The Morgan is a breath of fresh air in Temple Bar

Claire Spreadbury catches up with relationship expert Lucy Beresford, who reveals the importance of making time for each other.Ask an expert: How can we keep our relationship strong after having children?

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 07, 2019

  • 2
  • 3
  • 7
  • 16
  • 29
  • 37
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »