Eight dead after school building collapses in Nigeria

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 - 10:03 PM

Eight people are dead after a school building collapsed in Nigeria and 37 people have been rescued alive, emergency officials said.

The statement by National Emergency Management Agency spokesman Ibrahim Farinloye does not say how many children are among the dead and rescued.

Witnesses have said up to 100 children could have been in the primary school when the three-storey building in Lagos collapsed on Wednesday.

Rescue efforts are expected to continue into the night as hundreds of anxious people watch an excavator work under floodlights.

- Press Association

Nigeria

