News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Eight arrested in Vietnam over migrant lorry deaths

Eight arrested in Vietnam over migrant lorry deaths
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, November 04, 2019 - 10:05 AM

Eight arrested in Vietnam over migrant lorry deaths

Eight people have been arrested by Vietnamese police in connection with the 39 migrants found dead in a lorry in Essex.

They were held on Sunday on suspicion of organising people smuggling overseas.

The 31 men and eight women who were discovered in the back of the refrigerated truck in Grays are thought to have been Vietnamese.

A spokeswoman for the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the incident a “serious humanitarian tragedy”.

On Saturday, a remembrance service for the victims was held at the Church of the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Bow, east London, which has a large Vietnamese congregation.

A vigil for the 39 victims was held at the Church of the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in east London (Yui Mok/PA)
A vigil for the 39 victims was held at the Church of the Holy Name and Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church in east London (Yui Mok/PA)

Reverend Simon Nguyen told the PA news agency that the church has assisted with the investigation into the tragedy, including working with the police.

So far two people have been charged.

Essex Police have started extradition proceedings to bring 22-year-old Eamonn Harrison from Ireland to the UK.

Harrison, of Newry in Co Down, Northern Ireland, appeared at Dublin High Court on Friday charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, along with human trafficking and immigration offences, and was remanded in custody.

The driver of the lorry, Mo Robinson, 25, appeared at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering.

Detectives have also urged Ronan Hughes, 40, and his brother Christopher, 34, said to have links with the road haulage and shipping industries, to hand themselves in.

The pair, from Armagh in Northern Ireland, are wanted on suspicion of manslaughter and human trafficking.

This story was updated at 10.05am.

READ MORE

Vietnam ‘deeply saddened’ over Essex lorry deaths ‘tragedy’

More on this topic

Vietnamese community gathers for vigil to honour container lorry victimsVietnamese community gathers for vigil to honour container lorry victims

Vietnam ‘deeply saddened’ over Essex lorry deaths ‘tragedy’Vietnam ‘deeply saddened’ over Essex lorry deaths ‘tragedy’

What do we know about the Essex lorry victims so far?What do we know about the Essex lorry victims so far?

39 migrants found dead in back of lorry ‘all Vietnamese’39 migrants found dead in back of lorry ‘all Vietnamese’

TOPIC: Migrant deaths

More in this Section

Nigel Farage says he will ‘hurt the Labour vote’ in General ElectionNigel Farage says he will ‘hurt the Labour vote’ in General Election

Cars restricted in Indian capital amid air pollution crisisCars restricted in Indian capital amid air pollution crisis

Evacuations lifted over Southern California wildfireEvacuations lifted over Southern California wildfire

Jury selected for trial of man accused of murdering British backpackerJury selected for trial of man accused of murdering British backpacker


Lifestyle

The TV presenter and self-confessed beauty buff reveals all to Katie Wright.Laura Whitmore shares her beauty secrets, from flawless foundation to the perfect red lipstick

Even if you’ve smashed a marathon, no runner is invincible. Liz Connor shares advice for running happy this season.6 top tips for staying safe while winter running

THE European eel is in trouble. Its numbers have declined catastrophically since 1980 and the species is listed as ‘critically endangered’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).Europe’s eel may be on its last journey

From a French corvette in 1798, a very important visitor alighted to Co Donegal’s Rutland Island.The Islands Of Ireland: Fine and Tandy in Rutland

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 02, 2019

  • 3
  • 18
  • 28
  • 30
  • 31
  • 47
  • 7

Full Lotto draw results »