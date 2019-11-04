Eight arrested in Vietnam in connection with Essex lorry deaths - reports

It is reported that detectives in Vietnam have arrested eight people after 39 bodies were found in the back of a lorry in Essex.

Police said on Friday that they now believe all of them came from the country.

Officers are talking to a number of families as the investigation continues.

The government of Vietnam said on Saturday it is “deeply saddened” to learn the 39 migrants found dead in the back of a lorry are all believed to be its citizens, describing it as a “serious humanitarian tragedy”.

Essex Police announced last week that it believed it knew the nationality of all the victims.

Le Thi Thu Hang, a spokeswoman for Vietnam’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement at the weekend: “This is a serious humanitarian tragedy. We are deeply saddened by the incident and wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to the victims’ families.

“We wish they may soon overcome those tremendous pain and losses.”

She said the Vietnamese embassy in the UK had been working closely with the British authorities to support families and help find the identities of the victims.

More to follow...