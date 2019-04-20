NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Egyptians vote on referendum extending el-Sissi’s rule

Saturday, April 20, 2019 - 07:09 AM

Egyptians are being asked to vote on constitutional amendments that would allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in power until 2030.

The three-day voting period for the nationwide referendum started at 9am local time on Saturday on proposed changes that would also further enshrine the military’s role in politics.

Parliament, packed with supporters of Mr el-Sissi, overwhelmingly approved the amendments on Tuesday.

Opposition parties have called on voters to reject the changes, seen by critics as a step backwards to authoritarianism eight years after a pro-democracy uprising.

The vote comes amid an unprecedented crackdown by authorities on dissent since the military ousted an elected but divisive president in 2013.

Mr el-Sissi came to power in 2014 and was re-elected for a second four-year term last year.

- Press Association

