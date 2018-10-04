Home»Breaking News»world

EgyptAir stands by bizarre Drew Barrymore ‘interview’

Thursday, October 04, 2018 - 10:22 AM

EgyptAir is standing by a writer for its in-flight magazine who penned a bizarre article purportedly based on an interview with American actress Drew Barrymore.

The article led with a description of her as “being unstable in her relationships” and quoted her as saying that motherhood was “the most important role in my life”.

In a tweet, the national carrier thanked author Aida Tekla for “the clarification” in which she claimed the interview was real and took place in New York.

The article, riddled with misspellings and grammatical errors, was first noticed by Yemen analyst Adam Baron, who published photos of it and called it “surreal”.

The article said Barrymore had failed relationships because she “lacked the male role model in her life after her parents’ divorce”.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Drew BarrymoreEgyptEgyptAir

