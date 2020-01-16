News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»world

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan reach preliminary deal on River Nile dam

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan reach preliminary deal on River Nile dam
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 10:23 AM

Officials from Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have reached a preliminary agreement that should help clear the way for the filling and operation of a five billion US dollar dam project on the Nile River.

The three countries wrapped up three days of talks in Washington on Wednesday with the US treasury secretary and World Bank president.

The discussions involved the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The dam is around 70% complete and promises to provide much needed electricity for Ethiopia’s 70 million people.

However, Egyptian officials are concerned that filling the reservoir behind the dam could significantly reduce the amount of Nile water available to Egypt.

NileTOPIC: Heathrow

More in this Section

Climate change moment of crisis has come, warns AttenboroughClimate change moment of crisis has come, warns Attenborough

Volcano’s quakes and cracks send more people fleeing in PhilippinesVolcano’s quakes and cracks send more people fleeing in Philippines

Australian firefighters save one of the world’s rarest treesAustralian firefighters save one of the world’s rarest trees

Hong Kong leader says ‘one country, two systems’ can endure beyond 2047Hong Kong leader says ‘one country, two systems’ can endure beyond 2047


Lifestyle

Pet O'Connell looks at the region on the Cork-Kerry border that is such a renowned repository of traditional music and danceSliabh Luachra's cultural riches: The music and dance traditions on the Cork and Kerry border

Eimear Maguire is an artist and the owner of Dollybirds Art.Design/Life: Meet Eimear Maguire, artist and owner of Dollybirds Art

Roisin Burke cast her fears aside and found sleeping precariously on a cliff edge in North Wales deeply relaxingFancy a holiday sleeping on the edge of a cliff?

Adam Sandler has never been interested in the awards season buzzShine on Adam Sandler, you Uncut Diamond

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 15, 2020

  • 15
  • 17
  • 23
  • 31
  • 33
  • 41
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »