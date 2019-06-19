News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Egypt criticises UN after call for probe into former president’s death

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 11:02 AM

Egypt has saids the UN human rights office is trying to politicise the death of former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi, who collapsed inside a Cairo courtroom during his trial this week.

The country’s foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez has denounced as unacceptable comments by Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who called for a “prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” into Mr Morsi’s death on Monday.

Mr Hafez said Mr Colville’s “politicised and immature” remarks match those from a country exploiting Mr Morsi’s death for political purposes, a likely reference to Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had close ties with Mr Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood movement, has said he does not believe Mr Morsi died of natural causes.

Mr Morsi, who hailed from the now outlawed Brotherhood, was buried on Tuesday.

- Press Association

