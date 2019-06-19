Egypt criticises UN after call for probe into former president’s death

Egypt has saids the UN human rights office is trying to politicise the death of former Egyptian president Mohammed Morsi, who collapsed inside a Cairo courtroom during his trial this week.

The country’s foreign ministry spokesman Ahmed Hafez has denounced as unacceptable comments by Rupert Colville, spokesman for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, who called for a “prompt, impartial, thorough and transparent investigation” into Mr Morsi’s death on Monday.

#Egypt: There must be a thorough independent inquiry into the circumstances of former President #Morsi's death, incl. conditions of detention. The State is responsible for ensuring he was treated humanely and that his right to life & health were respected: https://t.co/eDwqoLTulG pic.twitter.com/i3oWwQeVHM — UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) June 18, 2019

Mr Hafez said Mr Colville’s “politicised and immature” remarks match those from a country exploiting Mr Morsi’s death for political purposes, a likely reference to Turkey.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who had close ties with Mr Morsi and his Muslim Brotherhood movement, has said he does not believe Mr Morsi died of natural causes.

Mr Morsi, who hailed from the now outlawed Brotherhood, was buried on Tuesday.

- Press Association